It’s probably a bad day for a politician when a reporter surprises him with a microphone in his face as he is walking down a hallway. No matter your political leanings or personal allegiances, questions of a person’s ethical conduct are hardly ever a sudden revelation.

A few years ago, I sat on a committee, not a government one, charged with reviewing some accounting procedures. One of the committee members aggressively lobbied against a change that brought the organization into IRS compliance. He reasoned that the IRS was understaffed, and the likelihood of it coming after a small non-profit were unlikely. We can reason away unethical behavior because we think we won’t get caught.

