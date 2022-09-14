It’s probably a bad day for a politician when a reporter surprises him with a microphone in his face as he is walking down a hallway. No matter your political leanings or personal allegiances, questions of a person’s ethical conduct are hardly ever a sudden revelation.
A few years ago, I sat on a committee, not a government one, charged with reviewing some accounting procedures. One of the committee members aggressively lobbied against a change that brought the organization into IRS compliance. He reasoned that the IRS was understaffed, and the likelihood of it coming after a small non-profit were unlikely. We can reason away unethical behavior because we think we won’t get caught.
You’re unsure of a business deal. The details seem a little shady, but you’re going to profit a great deal. You don’t ask questions. You look the other way at portions of the negotiation and move forward, ignoring your misgivings. You can reason away unethical behavior because you are going to personally benefit from the transaction.
Maybe it’s not you who benefits but some other deserving person or group. Many of us enjoy fishing or hunting deer. The limits on harvesting those are clearly defined by DNR. But it’s fun to catch more. We get on a roll and catch more than our limit. We shoot that extra doe just because we see it and it’s easy. We clean the fish and give them to a neighbor, or we have the deer processed and take it to a family having hard times. We can reason away our unethical behavior because we are being charitable and say we’re serving a greater good.
These behaviors are ones we initiate, making an active choice. What about when we are on the receiving end of someone who’s participated in possibly unethical behavior? Are we passive in calling out unethical behavior? Have you benefited from an undeserving tax break? Have you participated in a shady business deal where you hoped the other side didn’t ask questions? Or you were on the receiving end of a questionable donation? We can even reason away unethical behavior by passively ignoring it.
Everyday we’re faced with choices, passive and active ones, that indicate our own ethical habits. It’s easy to point a finger at powerful politicians. However, we rarely consider our own choices that have led a political figure to encounter questions about unethical conduct.
The default position of most citizens is to remain uninvolved in government or politics unless it directly impacts some aspect of their life personally. We don’t attend the board of education meetings until our tax assessment rises to an uncomfortable level. We don’t attend board of commissioners meetings until we see the possibility that our cut-though road might be closed. We only attend a zoning meeting when our neighbor makes a petition we don’t want. How are these related to ethical questions with our representatives?
It’s accountability. Without it, very few people would actively select the ethical choice over time. Passively, we condone actions by ignoring or remaining ignorant to the questionable behaviors.
Alison Smith is a regular contributor to The Madison County Journal.
