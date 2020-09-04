Our country seems to be in the throes of a bout with selfishness, of being absorbed in personal gain and individual rights over the good of the community. How can we address this? Talking to veterans about service and patriotism provides insight.
The five veterans here had very different experiences as former servicemen, but all agree that serving our country shaped who they are. From the era of the Cold War and Korean War, to Viet Nam, to Iraq and Afghanistan, these men represent a broad spectrum of military service and experience. All agree that when serving in the military, it didn’t matter which political party the leadership espoused; they were serving the country and the U.S. Constitution.
David Ramsey, who lives near Ila on a small goat farm, was in the Army Medical Corps in Texas treating burn victims injured in Viet Nam. He believes his six years in the Army Reserves taught him the value of perseverance, staying focused and remaining on task even in emergencies, as well as the valuable medical training. As a combat medic, he treated soldiers returning from the war arena, badly wounded from Napalm, phosphorous bombs, and accidental injury caused by flame throwers that would sometimes backfire.
For Ramsey, the main lesson for him during Viet Nam was that war is devastating and that we should always avoid conflict if at all possible. “But I also learned the important lesson that Americans, all of us, are capable of loving our country, sharing values, and working together.”
Paul vander Straeten, who lives in Hull, reflects on his three-year service (1961-1964) in Army Intelligence during the Cold War, noting that his experience was intense but also a chance to see the world. Stationed in Germany for two years, vander Straeten and his team shared eight-hour shifts collecting intelligence on Soviet activity in Europe as the Cuban Missile Crisis unfolded and later when President Kennedy was assassinated. “We were the people collecting the information that went to the National Security Agency and the White House; we saw the Soviet troops gathering at the borders. It wasn’t easy to sleep at night.”
Vander Straeten’s career after his service was, like Ramsey’s, dedicated to public health. “For me patriotism is not blind acceptance of everything about our country; it’s thoughtful, inclusive love of our country, where everyone counts.”
Milton Bates was working for General Motors when he joined the Army in 1969, during the Viet Nam war where he served as a sergeant and ran a rock crusher machine at Camp Eagle on the east coast of Viet Nam. “Viet Nam really changed my life; it was such a sad place — people were starving, they had nothing. I saw a lot of the real war and many terrible things that still keep me awake at night. But it also made me a man, made me learn how to focus, take orders, and take responsibility. We were a band of brothers who had to stick together. The Viet Cong were very smart in combat, and vicious,” he explains.
“I think patriotism is standing up for your country, whether you’re in a war or back home. You should never turn your back on your country, but we should also never turn the military on our own people, as we did recently in Seattle and other places.”
Lanier Meadows is quick to distinguish his service: “I served during the Viet Nam era, but I did not serve in Viet Nam,” he explains. The 70-year-old mechanic smiles as he explains that his war injuries are limited to loss of hearing from being an aircraft maintenance technician for B-52 bombers. Meadows volunteered for the U.S. Air Force and served from 1969 to 1973. Tests showed that he had a talent for mechanics. Meadows says the Air Force taught him how to be on time, do a good job, and always do the best you can.
“We were mostly farming when I was growing up here,” he said. “My time in the Air Force gave me new skills and it taught me to be a good citizen. I met a lot of different people from all over.”
Bruce Gandy wrestled his first and only bear at the Madison County Fair back in the 1970s, while he was a graduate student at the University of Georgia. The son of a career Marine, he followed in his father’s footsteps. After basic training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Gandy went on to serve as an infantry officer for 30 years commanding units from a platoon to a regiment.
“When you serve abroad you realize how important our allies are,” he said. “We are utterly dependent on other countries in so many ways; this is not a relationship to take lightly or dismiss casually.”
In the early 1980s he was posted to Spain during the Gulf War where he coordinated the deployment of U.S Air Force B-52s and at the NATO base at Moron Air Force Base in Spain. After leaving active service, Gandy served another seven years at the U.S. Southern Command in Miami as the Director of Operations and Planning for Marine Corps units throughout Latin America and the Caribbean coordinating earthquake disaster relief in Haiti and supporting activities fighting narco-terrorism in Central America.
When asked how he defines patriotism, Gandy is quick to say “defense of the United States Constitution.” For him, the Founding Fathers and first patriots wanted to establish a new society that was opposed to inherent nobility: “We are here today because of their conscious decision to rebel. This was not an accident; it was a deliberate rejection of monarchy and aristocracy,” he says.
Each of these men agrees that a year of voluntary service after high school would benefit the U.S. “It doesn’t have to be the military,” explains Dave Ramsey. “It could be something like the Peace Corps; anything that lets young people get out and experience what it means to serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.