My colleagues and I went straight to work on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to ensure that good, sound legislation could pass before the clock runs out.
On Wednesday, we had a special guest on the House Floor. Bryce Leatherwood, winner of the twenty-second season of "The Voice” was invited and he sang a short version of “Georgia.” Each day spent on the House floor grew longer than the last, and we were able to pass and send more than 30 House bills to the Senate for its consideration by the end of the week. Here are some of the pieces you might find of interest:
•House Bill 121 changes the requirements for boats “wakeboarding” and “wakesurfing” to be 200 feet from shore and they cannot operate within 400 feet bank to bank. This is of importance to all lakes due to safety and damage to docks and boats.
•House Bill 138, which would amend property tax exemptions by updating a homestead exemption for counties with populations between 23,500 and 23,675 on the 2010 U.S. Census to counties with populations between 25,400 and 25,500 on the 2020 U.S. Census;
•House Bill 162 to provide a one-time tax refund in the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget to every eligible taxpayer for the 2022 tax year. The one-time tax refunds would range from $250 for single filers, $375 for head-of-household filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly. The refund would only be given to taxpayers who filed income tax returns for both the 2021 and 2022 tax years and would not be available to nonresident alien individuals, those claimed as a dependent during the 2021 and 2022 tax years or an estate or trust.
•House Bill 167 to amend the list of individuals with a suspended, revoked or canceled license who are eligible to apply for a limited driving permit by adding individuals not in compliance with a child support order, which would enable these individuals to drive only for certain purposes like going to and from work. Under this legislation, these individuals would be able to petition the court to apply for one of these limited driving permits, and judges could revoke the limited driving permit if the parent abuses the permit or fails to make child support payments. The bill has full support of the Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Child Support Services, and this bill will help ensure parents are able to earn the money they need to support their children.
•House Bill 207 to require the operator of each boat involved in a boating accident to immediately stop, remain at the scene and provide their name, address, registration, as well as their government-issued ID upon request, to the operator of the vessel struck. Vessel operators would also be responsible for rendering assistance to any injured person and notifying emergency medical services and law enforcement if necessary. These operators could only leave the scene immediately if they need help notifying the police or emergency responders. The bill outlines criminal charges if an operator flees the scene of a boating accident that results in death, disappearance or a serious injury that requires medical treatment. The bill would also require boats to carry the necessary U.S. Coast Guard approved nighttime and daytime visual distress signals when operating in state coastal waters. Current law allows boating accidents be reported within 48 hours of the accident, to mirror our motor vehicle accident laws.
There are several sports betting bills that are moving through the process. I bring your attention to this, as it is against the law to gamble in the state of Georgia, and would require a Constitutional Amendment ratified by the citizens of the state.
As Monday, March 6, is “crossover day,” the clock is ticking for House bills to pass for the first time and remain eligible to become law this year. To make the most of our time this week, we are working four legislative days and designate an entire day to working in our House committees. While I will be extremely busy in the days ahead, my number one job is to be your voice at the Capitol. I encourage you to visit me at my capitol office, or call me if you have any questions or concerns regarding the state budget bills, the legislative process or any other measures considered under the Gold Dome. My capitol office number is 404-463-3793. My email is alan.powell@house.ga.gov. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.