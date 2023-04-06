The Georgia General Assembly returned to the State Capitol for the final two days of the 2023 legislative session on Monday, March 27, and on Wednesday, March 29. This marks the start of a 40-day window for Gov. Kemp to decide which measures he will sign into law, and which he will veto. Here are some of the last minute bills that passed/failed:
PASSED
House Bill 19: The state’s $32.4 billion budget, gives state law enforcement officers $4,000-$6,000 raises; teachers and other state and university employees would receive a $2,000 salary boost; funds public school HOPE college scholarship awards at 100% of tuition.
House Bill 162: Georgians who filed tax returns for the 2021 and 2022 tax years will receive up to $250 if single filing
and up to $500 if filing jointly. Homeowners will receive an extra one-time exemption on the value of their homes at tax time, a move expected to save Georgians an average of about $500.
House Bill 189: Allows heavier trucks on Georgia highways for two years. The weight limit for trucks would increase from 80,000 pounds to as much as 88,000 pounds.
House Bill 557: Authorizes advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants to prescribe hydrocodone; oxycodone, or their compounds in emergencies and under certain circumstances; allows an initial prescription that does not exceed a five-day supply. Authorization must be included in the provider’s nurse protocol agreement and physician assistant’s job description.
Senate Bill 11: “Georgia Fights Terrorism Act,” grants original jurisdiction to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for violation of laws concerning domestic, cyber, biological, chemical and nuclear terrorism.
Senate Bill 115: Recognizes under the common law public trust doctrine, the state owns all navigable stream beds for the public's use of fishing, hunting, passage, navigation, commerce and transportation.
Senate Bill 121: Prohibits denying the installation of a well to provide water for a single-family residence located on a parcel of one acre or larger.
Senate Bill 146: Provides a regulatory framework for elective vehicle (EV) charging stations and allows our state to regulate these charging stations to the same extent as gas pumps, and establishes an excise tax set by the Georgia Department of Revenue. The bill would give the Georgia Department of Agriculture regulatory authority over EV charging stations, including inspecting these stations.
Senate Bill 217: Restricts when a school zone speed limit may be enforced using an automated traffic safety device to 30 minutes prior to and 30 minutes after school starts, 30 minutes prior to and 30 minutes after school dismisses unless the school campus is bisected by a highway and when the driver is 10 MPH over the speed limit.
FAILED
These bills remain eligible for passage in the 2024 legislative session.
House Bill 71: Would bar mining near the Okefenokee Swamp in Southeast Georgia.
House Bill 237: What was a battle of online sports betting bills ended with no winners. Senate leaders took last minute steps to gut and amend House Bill 237, to try to hold a vote on a proposal that would have legalized sports betting as part of the Georgia Lottery.
House Bill 404: Would require Georgia landlords to provide housing that’s “fit for human habitation,” and capped security deposits at two months’ worth of rent.
House Bill 462: Would raise the age for filing adult criminal charges against people from 17 to 18 for most crimes.
House Bill 505: Would make the crime of rioting a felony instead of a misdemeanor.
House Bill 520: A reform package that aims to hire more mental health workers and provide better collaboration between mental health providers and the criminal justice system.
Senate Bill 157: This bill focused on occupational licensing for formerly incarcerated individuals and included language to expand record restrictions for individuals struggling with criminal legal system entanglements.
Senate Bill 233: Would establish a $6,500 annual subsidy for students who left a low-performing public school for a private school or to be home-schooled.
I am excited to spend the remainder of the year back home in House District 33 now that session is behind us. Please feel free to reach out to me anytime at my Capitol office at 404-463-3793 or by email at alan.powll@house.ga.gov or contact me locally at 706-206-6500. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
