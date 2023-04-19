The Georgia General Assembly recently completed the 2023 legislative session and I have returned home to the district to spend more time in our community. Each legislative session, the General Assembly has a constitutional obligation to pass a balanced state budget. House Bill 19, or Fiscal Year 2024 (FY 2024) budget passed on the last day of session and is set at a revenue estimate of $32.4 billion. In the FY 2024 budget, 53% of funds are appropriated to education, 24% for health and human services, 7% for public safety, 7% for transportation, and 9% for economic development and general government services including debt service. This week is dedicated to Education (K-12), the largest part of the state budget:
•$13.1 billion to fully fund the Quality Basic Education (QBE) program.
•$295 million to increase the state base salary schedule for certified teachers and employees by $2,000, for a total adjustment to the state base salary schedule of $7,000 since FY 2020. This adjustment can be found in the following programs with certified employees and certified staff: Agricultural Education ($410,045), Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Support (GNETS) ($1.4 million), Sparsity Grants ($359,641), Residential Treatment Facilities ($347,648), Preschool Disabilities Services ($1.1 million), Quality Basic Education Program ($290 million), and Technology/Career Education ($1.4 million).
•$8.5 million for a 5.1% pay raise for school nutrition workers ($1.6 million), bus drivers ($4.6 million), school nurses ($1.8 million), and Regional Education Service Agencies (RESAs) staff ($482,496) and $8.6 million to provide all school custodians with a $1,000 salary supplement.
•$154.9 million to provide for enrollment growth and training and experience for an additional 11,804 students and 1,959 teachers; $13.3 million for growth in the State Commission Charter School supplements. Charter system grants receive $296,034 in additional funding, and local charter schools, pursuant to SB 59 (2021 Session), receive $27,154.
•$122.2 million for Equalization grants, a grant to systems whose property tax wealth per weighted FTE falls below the statewide average. In FY 2024, Equalization grants are funded at a total of $756 million.
•$1.3 million in additional funding for pupil transportation based on an increase in FTEs; when combined with the pay raise, total pupil transportation funding is $148.8 million.
•The school nutrition program receives an additional $6.3 million in state funds to provide for the cost of breakfast and lunch for reduced-paying students. These funds will provide more than 17 million free meals to low-income public school children.
•In the Agricultural Education program, $288,000 for two new young farmer positions in Barrow and Hall counties and a young farmer oversight position at the Department of Education. Additionally, $171,000 provides the state share of funds for 18 new agricultural education programs across Georgia.
•In the Technology/Career Education program, $711,000 for construction industry certification to improve career path placements, teacher recruitment and retention, and program alignment with elementary and middle schools.
•$50,000 for feminine hygiene grants due to inflation and an increase in student population. The total funding for feminine hygiene grants is $1.5 million, which is provided to school systems with low property tax wealth and a high percentage of economically disadvantaged students.
•$3.5 million for dyslexia screening that is required for the 2024-2025 school year, pursuant to SB 48 (2019 Session).
•$1.7 million for charter facilities grants in the Charter School program, increasing the total funding to $9.2 million. Charter schools will now receive the $100,000 per school, pursuant to HB 430 (2017 Session).
•Communities in Schools receives an additional $262,000, recognizing additional county participation and a per-affiliate increase. Communities in Schools supports students academically and non-academically to improve student attendance, behavior, academic performance, retention, and graduation.
•$250,000 for the Georgia Council on Literacy, pursuant to SB 211 (2023 Session) and $750,000 to support the implementation of effective literacy methods, including digital curriculum for Pre-K thru 5.
•$1 million in matching funds to allow the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) to draw additional federal Child Care and Development Funds (CCDF) to provide childcare assistance to low income families and $20.6 million in lottery funds to provide Pre-K teachers and assistant teachers with a $2,000 salary increase.
•$14 million in lottery funds to increase Pre-K classroom operations and ensure private providers are able to fully fund Pre-K lead teacher salaries at 100%.
•$2.8 million for a $0.50 increase, from $16.00 to $16.50, to the benefit multiplier for retired members of the Public School Employees Retirement System (PSERS).
•$26.75 million for a one-time benefit adjustment of $500 for each retired state employee. This funding is now in the base and will provide an annual benefit adjustment, in addition to any cost-of living adjustment granted by the Board of Trustees.
I will send more on the budget in the weeks to come. I encourage you to visit me at my capitol office, or call me if you have any questions or concerns regarding the budget or any matter of state government. My capitol office number is 404-463-3793. My email is alan.powell@house.ga.gov. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
