The House and Senate completed the final day of the 2022 legislative session, also known as “Sine Die," April 4. The House gave final passage to legislation that will enhance the lives of Georgians and their families. Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget are:
House Bill 911, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY 2023) budget:
•Upon the governor’s signature, goes into effect on July 1, 2022, and is set at a revenue estimate of $30.2 billion;
•Permanently restores nearly $669 million eliminated from the budget following the initial fallout from the 2020 pandemic;
•Includes $758 million for the state’s workforce to help reduce the high turnover rate of state employees;
•Provides a well-earned $5,000 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for eligible state employees;
•Allows state employees to withdraw and be compensated for up to 40 hours of accrued leave annually;
•Increases the employer 401(k) match up to nine percent;
•Prefunds a COLA for state retirees;
•$11.8 billion to fully fund Georgia’s public schools;
•$291.7 million to provide a $2,000 pay increase for certified teachers and employees;
•$62.4 million for additional targeted salary adjustments to prevent worker turnover after they’ve been trained;
•$148.9 million to bolster funding for mental health coordinated care and law enforcement systems in every region;
•Law enforcement agencies to hire additional law enforcement positions and make salary adjustments;
•Health and judicial state agencies to support and expand services for Georgians facing a mental health crisis or addiction; expanding accountability courts, suicide prevention support, crisis bed availability and a workforce to deliver those services;
•Funding to work in conjunction with the Mental Health Parity Act;
•$5 million in Low-Income Medicaid funds, allowing the state to submit federal waivers for Medicaid benefits;
•$1.8 million for more lead inspectors and testing machines;
•$538,738 to The Sickle Cell Foundation for care and testing in rural areas;
•$1.7 million would go towards our local health departments with infrastructure grants;
•Allows for the elimination of special institution fees at our state colleges and universities;
•Funds workforce programs for high-demand careers;
•Implements a 10% provider rate increase for foster parents, relative caregivers, child caring institutions and child placing agencies;
•$28.2 million in funding to extend the period of postpartum Medicaid coverage from six months to one year after delivery to decrease and prevent maternal deaths (Senate Bill 338);
House Bill 1013, Mental Health Parity Act;
•Requires parity for mental health coverage to the same degree as coverage for physical care to make accessing mental health care services significantly easier for Georgians;
•Authorizes workforce development initiatives for mental and behavioral health professionals;
•Expands transparency and accountability mechanisms and encourages interagency collaboration;
•Includes a funding mechanism to allow appropriation of funds to support Behavioral Health and Peace Officer Co-responder teams;
•Senate Bill 403, Behavioral Health and Peace Officer Co-Responder Act;
•Encourages law enforcement partnerships with mental health professionals to improve the handling of an individual experiencing a mental health crisis;
•Local law enforcement agencies could collaborate with co-responder programs, and Community Service Boards would provide licensed behavioral health specialists to be available in person or virtually during related emergency calls to assist officers in determining where to refer the individual for further treatment and care;
We also adopted Study Committee Resolutions:
House Resolution 1082: House Study Committee on State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries, which will examine the pay scale for these dedicated public servants to further address the shortage of officers in our state.
House Resolution 1149: House Study Committee on Regulation, Affordability and Access to Housing;
House Bill 1464/Senate Bill 89: These bills would have increased security for our election system. It would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigation authority to investigate election fraud over and above the current authority granted to the Secretary of State’s office. This section of the bill was placed in another bill in closing hours of the session. The other parts of the bill that had worthwhile meaning and affect 1) would add more secure language dealing with out-of-state donations, which favored one county over another, and 2) Would have created a definitive chain of custody for all ballots and secured ballot paper. This part was prompted by Ms. Dana Smith from Hart County. It is unfortunate that the Senate decided to kill these parts of the bill.
Over the next several weeks we will post on key legislation we passed this session. I welcome you to contact me with any questions, concerns or topics that are important to you and your family. My capitol office number is 404-463-3793; email: alan.powell@house.ga.gov. Now that session is behind us, I will be spending time in our district. Feel free to contact me locally at 706-206-6500. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
Alan Powell represents District 32 in the Georgia House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.