March 8 marked our “cross-over” day and legislation that doesn’t pass from one chamber to the other by adjournment will be taken up in the 2022 legislative session. Committees in House and Senate have been working hard to pass out meaning legislation:
•House Bill 32: Seeks to recruit and retain 1,000 Georgia teachers in extremely rural or low-performing schools by offering a $3000 refundable income tax credit for certified teachers for up to 5 years, who work in high-need subject area;
•House Bill 44: Allows Georgia to observe daylight savings time year-round if it is first authorized by the U.S. Congress;
•House Bill 81: The Fiscal Year 2022 (FY 2022) budget is set at $27.2 billion, an increase of $1.34 billion or 5.2 percent over the current fiscal year budget. An increase in revenue estimate of $7,638,448 from excise tax on for-hire ground transportation will be used for transit projects. Nearly 90% of the revenue for FY 2022 will be spent on education and health and human services agencies.
•House Bill 94: Designates a new felony crime when a person possesses stolen mail; designates a new felony crime for “porch piracy” when a person takes or removes any envelope, bag, package or other sealed item of another person from that person’s porch, steps or entranceway without that person's permission;
•House Bill 109: The ‘Child Victim Protection Act of 2021,’ revises Georgia Code relating to actions for childhood sexual abuse;
•House Bill 303: Provides active-duty military service members with private motor vehicle insurance, a reduction in premium for motor vehicle liability, first-party medical and collision coverage for each named driver listed on the policy application;
•House Bill 328: Establishes a one-time right-of-way permit fee; reduces the annual right-of-way fee paid to cities by telephone companies that do not have retail and would end user customers located within the city limits;
•House Bill 333: The “Ethics in Government Act of 2021,” makes several changes regarding the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission’s operations and authority, as well as updates requirements for utilizing campaign funds;
•House Bill 363: Removes various subsections of Georgia’s code to escalate punishment for elder abuse crimes due to “rule of lenity” concerns with existing law; these changes would allow courts to sentence defendants more appropriately for elder abuse crimes;
•House Bill 364: Allows Georgia law enforcement officers, who are certified by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, to be exempt from certain requirements when applying for private detective and security licenses;
•House Bill 371: Allows judges to conduct hearings in civil cases via telephone or video conference, excluding criminal trials;
•House Bill 435: Provides an exemption to the “Georgia Local Government Public Works Construction Law” for construction contracts competitively procured by the state or through a cooperative purchasing organization;
•House Bill 451: Allows a taxpayer that claimed the finished goods inventory exemption for the 2020 tax year to have the option for the 2021 tax year to claim the exemption using the fair market value of finished goods as of January 1, 2020 or January 1, 2021;
•House Bill 453: Allows current and retired firefighters to utilize a firefighter special license plate on a vehicle used for transportation purposes unrelated to their role as a firefighter;
•House Bill 534: Aims to crack down on illegal races; allows authorities to suspend licenses of violators for one year and penalties as high as $5,000; repeat offenders could face additional prison time; creates crimes for promoting drag racing and reckless stunt driving;
•House Bill 544: Tightens rules and regulations of Coin Operated Amusement Machines that generate revenue for the Georgia Lottery Corporation;
•House Bill 548: Provides access to records of child abuse reports for the Administrative Office of the Courts for the purpose of providing more information in cases involving children who have been the subject of dependency actions and actions to terminate parental rights;
•House Bill 553: Amends the “Georgia Administrative Procedure Act” to allow for administrative law hearings, which were previously permitted to be conducted by telephonic communication, to be conducted using broader electronic communication means;
•House Bill 586: Georgia Economic Recovery Act of 2021, extends a number of sales tax exemptions for manufacturing and other businesses; includes extensions of sales tax exemptions for projects of regional significance; exempts tickets for fine arts performances from sales tax;
•House Bill 587: The “’Georgia Economic Recovery Act of 2021’ makes multiple amendments throughout O.C.G.A. 48-7, relating to income tax; offers tax credits for job creation;
•House Bill 593: Tax Relief Act of 2021, to cut income taxes in 2022 by increasing the standard deductions for taxpayers
•House Resolution 185: Reauthorizes the House Rural Development Council to spur economic growth in rural Georgia communities.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative for House District 32. Please be in touch with me on any matter of state government, at 404-463-3793 or alan.powell@house.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.