Last week, your House passed historic tax relief legislation, among to benefit Georgians in our state.
House Bill 1302, provides a one-time tax credit for eligible Georgia taxpayers who filed income tax returns in both 2020 and 2021. Based on their 2020 tax filer status, single tax filers would receive a $250 refund, head-of-household filers would receive $375, and joint filers would receive a $500 refund. These refunds would not be available for non-residents, individuals who were claimed as a dependent for the 2020 or 2021 tax years, estates or trusts. The refund would not be taxable, with no accrued interest on the rebate.
House Bill 1064, exempts up to $17,500 in military retirement income from state income taxes for retired service members under age 62 old. If a military retiree continues to work and earns at least $17,500, the retiree would be eligible for an additional exemption, up to $17,500, in state income taxes for a total exemption of $35,000. The bill becomes effective July 1, 2022, and is applicable to all taxable years beginning January 1, 2022.
House Bill 1348, adds vaping to the Georgia Smoke-free Air Act and aligns our vaping laws.
House Bill 1303, authorizes the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) to implement agricultural education programs in all public elementary schools.
House Bill 1292, ensures students would not be counted absent from school when participating in our state’s invaluable 4-H activities and programs.
House Bill 389, codifies existing case law to determine whether work classifies a person as an employee or an independent contractor, and this bill would create an enforcement mechanism by adding a civil penalty paid to the Georgia Department of Labor if an employer misclassifies its employees.
House Bill 508, makes it unlawful for a person to advertise or conduct a performance or production in Georgia, by using any false, deceptive or misleading affiliation, connection or association without authorization. This bill creates the Georgia True Origin of Digital Goods Act.
House Bill 960, establishes the Office of the Inspector General to investigate the management and operation of state agencies, including complaints alleging fraud, waste or corruption committed against or within an agency.
House Bill 974, requires recorded instruments, such as deeds, mortgages, liens, maps/plats and state tax executions, to be filed electronically or delivered in person to superior court clerks.
House Bill 1056, allows the Georgia Firefighters' Pension Fund to invest up to 15 percent of the fund's total assets in alternative investments.
House Bill 1084, creates the ‘Protect Students First Act’ to prevent the use of programs in state public schools that espouse "divisive concepts," such as: one race is inherently superior to another, the USA is fundamentally racist; an individual, by virtue of their race, is inherently racist or oppressive. An individual bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals of the same race, and other forms of race scapegoating or race stereotyping. The bill would require each local board of education to adopt a complaint resolution policy to address complaints or violations of this new policy, and establish an appeal process for violations through the State Board of Education.
House Bill 1150, ‘Freedom to Farm Act,’ updates Georgia laws to prevent a nuisance lawsuit from being brought against a farming operation that has been active for more than one year, address concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) requirements and clarify that the provisions of the proposed law do not apply, if a nuisance is caused by negligence or illegal operations.
House Bill 1178, codifies a parent’s fundamental right to direct the upbringing and education of their minor children, create certain standards to prevent schools from infringing upon these fundamental rights, and requires the school board or its governing body to consult with parents, teachers and administrators to develop and adopt policies that promote parental involvement in public schools.
House Bill 1188, revises the crimes of "child molestation" and "sexual exploitation of children" to specify that each individual violation of the crimes can be charged as its own count.
House Bill 1216, enhances the penalties for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
House Bill 1274, defines "antisemitism" in Georgia’s laws as the harassment of a person of actual or perceived Jewish origin, ancestry, ethnicity or faith.
House Bill 1294, requires landowners to send notice within three days to all responsible parties if a local government agent determines that an abandoned mobile home is derelict.
House Bill 1324, requires insurers to provide coverage for emergency physical or mental health care regardless of the diagnosis given.
I welcome you to reach out to me with your thoughts and opinions on issues or policies as we move throughout the session as well as any constituent requests I may be of assistance with. You can reach my Capitol office at 404-463-3793 or you may email me directly at alan.powell@house.ga.gov. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your House District 32 State Representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.