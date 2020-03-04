We convened the seventh week of the 2020 legislative session with a joint assembly of the House and Senate to hear Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton deliver the annual State of the Judiciary address. The end of the week marked Legislative Day 21, roughly the midway point of the annual 40-day legislative calendar.
HB 987 passed through the House this week. This vital legislation is intended to better protect Georgia’s rapidly growing population of seniors living in personal care homes and assisted living facilities by updating state law pertaining to those facilities with 25 or more beds. Under HB 987:
•Direct care staff would be required to have initial and annual training;
•Facilities would have to maintain one direct care staff person for every 15 residents during waking hours and one for every 20 residents during non-waking hours;
•Facilities would be required to maintain at least two direct care staff and a registered nurse (RN) or licensed practical nurse (LPN) between eight and 40 hours each week;
•Facility owners would have to provide documentation to the DCH upon submission of application for licensure to prove that they can operate responsibly for at least two years;
•Facilities would be required to provide timely notice to the Department of Community Health (DCH) and residents if patient care will be impacted by bankruptcy, property eviction or change in ownership; and
•Memory care units would be required to provide one dementia-trained staff member for every 12 residents; one licensed social worker or professional counselor for eight hours per month; one RN, LPN or certified medication aide at all times; at least two direct care staff at all times; at least one RN or LPN between eight and 40 hours on-site; and initial and annual dementia-specific training.
Finally, HB 987 would impose and increase mandatory fines for any violation that causes the death or serious physical injury of a resident.
HB 842, or Gracie’s law, prohibiting discrimination of individuals with physical and/or mental disabilities from receiving an organ transplant, also passed out of the House. Through this legislation, individuals who are candidates for an organ transplant would not be deemed ineligible or denied insurance coverage solely based on the individual’s physical or mental disability.
We passed several bills pertaining to professional licensing, including:
•HB 417, providing regulations for trauma scene cleanup services and requiring those offering these professional services to register with the Georgia Secretary of State;
•HB 555, adding Division of Family and Children Services case managers to a list of officials for whom an evidentiary hearing is required before issuing an arrest warrant for offenses alleged to have been committed while in performance of their duties;
•HB 752, requiring psychologists, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants to submit a fingerprint record check report, conducted by the Georgia Crime Information Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in order to receive a Georgia license; and
•HB 521, increasing access to dental care in our state by allowing non-Georgia licensed dentists and dental hygienists — those licensed and in good standing in other states — to provide dental treatment and services to low-income Georgians on a volunteer basis, under temporary, limited licenses and supervised by a Georgia-licensed dentist.
We also passed HB 799, bringing driving under the influence (DUI) of controlled substances and marijuana in line with alcohol DUIs by giving Georgia’s trial judges the discretion to reinstate a driving license early or allow for a limited driving permit.
And, finally, HB 857 and SB 385, companion bills to ban the burning of creosote-treated materials in power plants located in Franklin and Madison counties, are moving forward in both legislative chambers. My thanks to local citizens for attending and testifying before legislative committees examining these bills.
I am honored to serve you and, as always, appreciate your thoughts and interest. Please feel free to contact me via phone at 404-656-0276 (Legislative Office) or 706-206-6500 (Cell) or email at alan.powell@house.ga.gov or alanpowell23@hotmail.com.
Alan Powell represents the 32nd District, which includes Franklin, Hart and a portion of Madison counties, in the Georgia House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.