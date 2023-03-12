My colleagues and I returned to the Gold Dome on Monday, March 6, Legislative Day 28, otherwise known as Crossover Day. Crossover Day is the deadline for legislation to be passed out of its chamber of origin to remain eligible for consideration to become law this year. My House colleagues and I had a long yet productive week and below are some bills of interest that were voted out of the House Chamber:

•House Bill 520 this bipartisan mental health bill would create new state authorities and pilot programs to help develop standardized terminology for serious mental illness, improve sharing and collecting data among law enforcement and state agencies, as well as establish rules for transferring data in compliance with federal and state law. HB 520 would authorize the state’s Behavioral Innovation and Reform Commission to establish a task force to build a continuum of care.

