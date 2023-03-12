My colleagues and I returned to the Gold Dome on Monday, March 6, Legislative Day 28, otherwise known as Crossover Day. Crossover Day is the deadline for legislation to be passed out of its chamber of origin to remain eligible for consideration to become law this year. My House colleagues and I had a long yet productive week and below are some bills of interest that were voted out of the House Chamber:
•House Bill 520 this bipartisan mental health bill would create new state authorities and pilot programs to help develop standardized terminology for serious mental illness, improve sharing and collecting data among law enforcement and state agencies, as well as establish rules for transferring data in compliance with federal and state law. HB 520 would authorize the state’s Behavioral Innovation and Reform Commission to establish a task force to build a continuum of care.
•House Bill 414 would create the Veterans Mental Health Services Program, which would serve as a competitive grant program to improve access to mental health services for service members, veterans and their family members in Georgia.
•House Bill 404 would require rental properties to be “fit for human habitation” upon signing a lease, and landlords would be required to maintain their properties throughout the duration of the lease. HB 404 would prohibit landlords from turning off a rental home’s air conditioning system prior to an eviction to force tenants to move out. It would also prohibit landlords from requiring a security deposit that exceeds two months' rent.
•House Bill 440 would allow public and private schools to keep lifesaving medications on hand for students who have diabetes. HB 440 would allow public and private schools in Georgia to stock and administer glucagon, a medication used to treat severe hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, in people with diabetes.
•Under House Bill 406 the sale of electricity at EV charging stations would be similar to the sale of gasoline, and the Georgia Department of Agriculture would have regulatory authority over EV charging stations. This bill would establish an excise tax set by the Georgia Department of Revenue to ensure that our state collects revenue similar to revenue that is typically produced from gasoline sales.
•House Bill 88 the Coleman-Baker Act, would require law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough review of an original cold case murder investigation upon written request to determine if a new investigation could produce new leads or identify a likely perpetrator. Additionally, the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government would create a case tracking system and public website with information about these investigations.
•House Bill 163 would create a student loan repayment program for full-time medical examiners who work for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's (GBI) Division of Forensic Sciences. This program would provide these examiners with up to $120,000 to repay their student loans if they work for GBI for five years. The Georgia Student Finance Authority would implement the program using state funds appropriated by the General Assembly.
•House Bill 147 the Safe Schools Act, would address how Georgia schools prepare for acts of violence on campus. First, this bill would require the Professional Standards Commission to work with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and the Georgia Public Safety Training Center to create an endorsement for eligible certificated school professionals who complete a voluntary training program on school safety and anti-gang identification. Under this bill, schools would be required to submit their school safety plan to GEMA/HS. Additionally, the bill would require schools to conduct intruder alert drills by October 1 of each school year and report to GEMA/HS when these drills are completed.
•House Bill 185 which would establish Inclusive Postsecondary Education (IPSE) grants for eligible students with disabilities enrolled in college by July 1, 2028;
I encourage you to visit me at my capitol office, or call me if you have any questions or concerns regarding the state budget bills, the legislative process or any other measures considered under the Gold Dome. My capitol office number is 404-463-3793. My email is alan.powell@house.ga.gov. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.