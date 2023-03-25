During these final days of session, my colleagues and I have turned our focus toward reviewing Senate legislation that passed before the Crossover Day deadline. As such, we were extremely busy considering Senate bills in our respective House committees, and we passed a number of these bills on the House floor this week:
•Senate Bill 3, the “Reducing Barriers to State Employment Act of 2023,” requires the Georgia Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) to regularly assess and reduce unnecessary educational, experiential and training requirements for positions within our state agencies and departments.
•Senate Bill 46, requires prenatal syphilis and HIV testing be administered by health care providers at multiple points throughout a pregnancy.
•Senate Bill 84, requires investment advisors or supervisory professionals to notify the Secretary of State’s Office if they suspect that an adult over 65 years old with mental or physical incapacitation, dementia or Alzheimer's disease is being exploited financially.
•Senate Bill 55, the “Lemonade Stand Act,” allows children to sell non-consumable goods, pre-packaged food items and non-alcoholic beverages, such as lemonade, without requiring permits, licenses or incurring taxes as long as the annual revenue is less than $5,000.
•Senate Bill 27, prohibits insurers from requiring ophthalmologists or optometrists to provide a discount on eye services that are not covered in order to receive increased payments, better reimbursements, preferential treatment or any other benefit.
•Senate Bill 116, limits municipal leases for the operation of an arena, sports field, stadium or other recreational facility to no longer than 20 years; these leases would not be subject to renewal but would be subject to bids or auctions after the initial lease expires.
•Senate Bill 120, updates the Uniforms Carriers Act’s effective date to January 1, 2023, to comply with federal law.
•Senate Bill 134, streamlines` procedures in the foster care system by updating evidence codes for juvenile proceedings; allows minors to provide unsworn testimony for cases regarding the termination of parental rights; makes it easier to present medical testimony by shortening the time frame a medical narrative must be introduced.
•Senate Bill 193, allows the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to determine locations that are eligible for state and federal broadband funding.
On Tuesday, March 14, my colleagues and I took time on the House floor to honor our friend and former colleague, the late Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge). Speaker Ralston’s family joined us on the House floor as we remembered the late speaker on what would have been his 69th birthday. During his tenure, Speaker Ralston was a steadfast champion for job creation and economic development, especially for rural communities in Georgia. He also cared deeply about improving the health and wellbeing of Georgians and led the fight for historic reforms to address mental health care, maternal mortality and adoption reform.
Governor Brian Kemp signed several bills into law:
•House Bill 18, the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 (AFY 2023) budget, this week. Set at a revenue estimate of $32.56 billion, this finalized amended budget includes many of the House’s priorities to support economic development projects, public safety initiatives, as well as recruitment and retention efforts for our public workforce.
•House Bill 162 to provide a one-time income tax refund to Georgians who filed returns for both the 2021 and 2022 tax years. Similar to the tax refund last year, individual tax filers could receive a maximum refund of $250, head of household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375, and married individuals who file jointly could receive a maximum refund of $500.
•House Bill 311 to give local governments an optional temporary tax relief mechanism for local property damaged by a natural disaster, such as a tornado or hurricane. An assessment of the damaged property would be required before being eligible for temporary tax relief, and local governments would not be required to implement this temporary tax relief.
I encourage you to visit me at my capitol office, or call me if you have any questions or concerns regarding the state budget bills, the legislative process, or any other measures considered under the Gold Dome. My capitol office number is 404-463-3793. My email is alan.powell@house.ga.gov. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
