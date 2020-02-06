There has been a lot of discussion on this year’s elections. HB757 would end “free for all” special elections commonly called “jungle primaries.”
Currently, special elections to fill political vacancies are non-partisan, with all candidates competing against one another in a race without primaries to separate the candidates by party. Many political pundits have speculated that this proposal was to benefit Senator Kelly Loeffler or Congressman Doug Collins, who have announced their candidacy for the upcoming vacancy in the U.S. Senate. And while these pundits and the press have been consumed with Loeffler and Collins, they have failed to recognize there are other candidates — some high-profile Democrats ‘ who would be in this same jungle primary. I believe the passage of HB757 would give order to the current process. Either way, the enacting legislation will probably become effective after the 2020 election cycle.
Efforts to bring Georgia’s duel enrollment costs under control are alive this week with a rewrite of HB444 brought forth from last year’s session. Duel enrollment began in 1992 as a way for high school students to take college courses to earn college credits while still in high school. Participation in the program has nearly doubled in the recent four-year stretch, from about 27,000 students in fiscal year 2016 to nearly 52,000 students in 2019. But with increased enrollment come increased costs that we must look at shaving.
A 2018 state audit found general fund spending for the duel enrollment program increased by more than 325 percent over the prior five years. Costs associated with the program could rise to more than $140 million by fiscal year 2021, a significant portion of the overall budget. HB444 responds to this by restricting a student to a total of 30 college credit hours and by limiting the program to only 11th and 12th grade students. Students who want to take additional courses after reaching the 30 credit-hour limit would pay for the classes themselves.
Addressing concerns of the governments and citizens of Franklin and Madison counties, Representative Tom McCall (Dist. 33) and I introduced HB857 last week. The intent of this bill is to prohibit the use of wood products treated with creosote or naphthenate compounds for purposes of commercial electricity generation. I will be reporting on the progress of this bill in future. I would appreciate the support of all citizens as we work for environmentally clean and safe counties.
In December 2019, the federal government set policies raising the legal age limit for a person seeking to buy or use tobacco and/or vaping products — and any flavored varietal of the same — to 21 years old. This was in response to growing use and abuse by young consumers and the national policy to stop tobacco use altogether. There have been numerous bills introduced in both Georgia legislative chambers that seek to address these issues at the state level. These range from increasing taxes on products and their retailers to increasing the penalties for selling or distributing tobacco goods to underage users.
Additionally, vaping products have recently come under fire in correlation with a rise in the number of deaths associated with their use, whether THC-laced or not. But the unspoken truth of the matter is that these casualties have primarily resulted from the use and abuse of adulterated products — those obtained via the Internet or as “bootlegged” purchases — not those products legally manufactured and distributed.
There is a national movement to establish 2A Sanctuaries that has begun to take hold in Georgia. With Virginia taking unprecedented moves to restrict law-abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights, I appreciate the actions of 2A Sanctuary communities in Georgia, who support the Constitutional rights of all. These resolutions have no binding effect but send a message of support for the rights of their citizens to bear arms for their protection and recreational use.
I am honored to serve you and, as always, appreciate your thoughts and interest. Please feel free to contact me via phone at (404) 656-0276 (Legislative Office) or 706- 206-6500 (Cell) or email at alan.powell@house.ga.gov or alanpowell23@hotmail.com.
Alan Powell represents the 32nd District, which includes Franklin, Hart and a portion of Madison counties, in the Georgia House of Representatives.
