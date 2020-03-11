The eighth week of the Georgia House of Representatives 2020 Legislative Session culminated on Friday, March 6, resulting in the passage of more than 40 bills and resolutions in the House. With “Cross Over Day” approaching, time was also devoted to preparing for this important deadline by voting on additional legislation in chamber and committee.
Health care reform certainly took center stage this week, beginning with HB 888, the “Surprise Billing Consumer Act.” This bill requires insurance providers to pay for emergency medical services without prior authorization or any retrospective payment denial for medically necessary services. In both emergency and non-emergency care, the medical provider would only bill the patient based on their deductible, co-insurance, co-payment or other cost-sharing amount. It also establishes a process for dealing with disputed bills through arbitration between the insurer and provider and setting various rules for arbitration proceedings.
We also passed the “Surprise Bill Transparency Act” to provide resources affecting insurance coverage for hospital-based specialty groups. House Bill 789 would create a bill rating system to determine if a patient’s benefit plan would apply to certain hospital-based specialty groups, including anesthesiologists, pathologists, radiologists and emergency medicine physicians. This straightforward system would be used to determine the number of qualified hospital-based specialty group types providing services by the contracted health benefit plan, while also requiring insurers to make information available electronically for patient viewing. My colleagues and I have been carefully crafting legislation over the last several years to ensure that Georgians are protected from surprise billing. This legislation ensures our citizens can receive medically necessary treatment without the unexpected burden of surprise billings.
We moved several bills ensuring that Georgians are receiving fair and competitive prices for prescriptions and freedom to choose where they fill those.
•HB 946 creates transparency for prescription drug prices and allows better state oversight of pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs). These third-party administrators pay for, reimburse and/or cover the cost of drugs. This bill ensures Georgia physicians are engaged in development and management of PBM formularies and requires PBMs to report whether drug prices are above or below public benchmarks. Under this bill, if a patient uses any discount or coupon, PBMs would be required to apply that toward an insured person’s deductible, cost-share, co-payment responsibility or out-of-pocket maximum. Further, PBMs would not be permitted to withhold coverage for lower cost generic drugs or drop certain medications forcing patients to find a different health plan. This legislation additionally prohibits spread pricing, requires 100 percent of all rebates received from pharmaceutical manufacturers be passed back to health plans, and strengthens anti-steering laws by imposing a surcharge on PBMs who drive patients to affiliated pharmacies.
•HB 918 amends the “The Pharmacy Audit Bill of Rights” to limit the size and frequency of pharmacy audits by PBMs, while also strengthening steering laws to prohibit PBMs from “steering” via monetary penalties.
•HB 947 requires the Department of Community Health (DCH) to initiate an independent, third-party actuarial study in determining potential savings associated with prescription drug benefits from Medicaid care management organizations (CMOs) and to provide those benefits through DCH’s Medicaid fee-for-service program.
Other highlights of the week include passage of:
•HB 914, streamlining and expediting professional licensing processes to support military families and veterans transitioning into the private sector;
•HB 855, requiring the Department of Education (DOE) to provide guidance to local school systems in assessing whether a newly enrolled foster care child has been exposed to trauma which adversely impacts the student’s educational performance or behavior. The DOE would develop a protocol for schools to immediately assess foster children who are removed from their homes and are subsequently placed in a new schooling environment;
•HB 576, changing the distribution order of payments collected from driving under the influence and reckless driving fines by moving the Brain and Spinal Injury Trust Fund up to the fifth on the list in order to receive payments;
•HB 815, adding an exemption from sales and use taxes for authorities, which provide public water or sewer service;
•HB 829, companion legislation to House Resolution 962 - allowing tangible homestead property owned by individuals 65 years of age or older to be assessed at 20 percent of the fair market value to levy local school district ad valorem taxes;
•HB 830, permitting eligible large retirement systems to invest up to 10 percent of assets in alternative investments; and
•HR 962 – HB 829’s companion - amends the Georgia Constitution to authorize the General Assembly to allow boards of education to call for local referenda to authorize an assessment of residential homestead property at 20 percent of fair market value.
I am honored to serve you and, as always, appreciate your thoughts and interest. Please feel free to contact me via phone at 404-656-0276 (Legislative Office) or 706-206-6500 (Cell) or email at alan.powell@house.ga.gov or alanpowell23@hotmail.com.
Alan Powell represents the 32nd District, which includes Franklin, Hart and a portion of Madison counties, in the Georgia House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.