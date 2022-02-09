This week was busy with committee and subcommittee meetings, and the House Appropriations Committee continues to work on their version of the amended FY22 budget (HB 910). My colleagues and I took up the following legislation and has been sent to Senate for consideration:
House Bill 385 Teachers Retirement System of Georgia; employ beneficiaries; permit public school systems
•Allows retired certified pre-K and K-12 teachers who have obtained 30 years of creditable service to return to the classroom full-time while receiving their full retirement benefits.
•After one-year of retirement, eligible members of the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia would be able to return to work in an “area of highest need.”
•These subject areas would be designated by the Georgia Department of Education in tandem with the Georgia Professional Standards Commission and would vary based on determinations from each school system’s Regional Education Service Agency.
•If this bill is signed into law, it would go into effect ahead of the next school year and would sunset after a few of school years.
House Bill 752: Psychiatric Advance Directive Act
•Allows competent adults to legally establish their expectations and preferences for future mental health treatment and medication
•Individuals would have the ability to appoint someone as a “mental health care agent” to act on their behalf if they are incapable of making mental health decisions
•Individuals would be able to fill out a psychiatric advance directive that documents emergency contact information; situations that have been known to trigger a mental health crisis; provide information about the individual that may help de-escalate a crisis; information to assist care providers if the individual enters a treatment facility; past and current medications; treatment expectations and if they have a designated a mental health care agent
•Providers and treatment facilities would be required to comply with the directive to the fullest extent possible.
House Bill 867: Truth in Prescription Pricing for Patients Act
•Requires PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers, which are third-party administrators of prescription drug programs for health insurance plans) to calculate a prescription’s “true cost” based on what the drug costs to purchase at a pharmacy, minus any eligible rebates
•Requires PBMs to communicate their calculations to consumers
•Requires PMBs to reimburse any excess amounts to individuals if their final calculation would save the individual money. However, if the PBM calculates a higher final cost than what an individual must pay, the PBM or health plan client cannot hold the individual or pharmacy responsible for the underpaid amount.
•Ensures PBMs conduct their business fairly and transparently in our state
This bill would not apply to state administered health plans, including the State Health Benefit Plan, Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids. The bill would ultimately lower the out-of-pocket costs Georgians pay for prescription drugs.
House Bill 478: Evidence; expert testimony in criminal cases; change rules
•Changes the standard for admissible court evidence and testimony in criminal cases to match the standard used in civil cases.
•Provides a list of factors that a judge may consider to help determine the admissibility of scientific evidence or witness testimony
House Bill 907: Elections; dates for special elections; question related to sales and use tax for transportation; revise provisions – This bill would specify the date for a special election to present a question to voters on sales and use taxes, under certain circumstances.
To find out more about legislation or to watch committee meetings or session itself, check the legislative website: www.house.ga.gov or give my office a call for assistance.
As your voice at the Capitol, I always appreciate hearing directly from my constituents back home.
Alan Powell represents District 32 in the Georgia House of Representatives. He can be reached at the Capitol office at 404-463-3793 or at alan.powell@house.ga.gov.
