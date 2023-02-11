Monday, January 30, marked the start of the fourth week of the 2023 legislative session. Several House committees met throughout the week to consider legislation, including the House Rules Committee, which determines what bills should be debated and voted on the House floor, once bills have passed out of their respective committees.

Each session the Georgia General Assembly is constitutionally required to pass a balanced state budget, and on Thursday, we passed House Bill 18, the Amended Fiscal Year (AFY) 2023 budget. Due to revenue collections being higher than expected, the AFY 2023 budget recognizes approximately $2.36 billion in additional revenue, or 7.8 percent more than the initial FY 2023 budget, and brings the total appropriation for the AFY 2023 budget to $32.56 billion. This is the second year in a row that the state has experienced such a large growth in revenue for an amended budget, and with this increase in funding, the House was able to provide additional one-time investments to keep Georgians safe, healthy and prosperous over this coming year. This legislation will undergo the same consideration process in the Senate, and the House will shift its focus towards creating a full budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

