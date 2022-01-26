To kick off the state budget process, the House and Senate Appropriations committees held a series of joint budget hearings. Governor Kemp gave opening remarks and presented his formal budget recommendations for the current and upcoming fiscal year budgets. We also heard from the state’s lead fiscal economist and other state agency heads, each of whom provided valuable insight into the vast budgetary needs of our state government.
The House will first consider legislation for the (AFY 2022) budget, then the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY 2023) budget. The
FY 2023 budget is set at a record revenue estimate of $30.2 billion and includes approximately $3 billion more than
the FY 2022 budget, making FY 2023 the largest budget in the state’s history.
The governor and the state economist reported revenue projections have soared since we first passed the original
FY 2022 budget. With positive economic projections in mind, the governor spoke on his budget recommendations:
•The state can fully fund its revenue shortfall reserve
•The state has accrued an additional undesignated surplus, he intends to give back to Georgia taxpayers
•Proposes the Department of Revenue issue $1.6 billion in tax refunds to every taxpayer in Georgia: $250 for single filers; $500 for joint filers
•Proposes to restore $388 million in both fiscal years to eliminate austerity cuts made during pandemic
•Proposals for AFY 2022 and FY 2023 budget collectively, add $1.4 billion in direct funding for K-12 schools
•Allocates $79 million to fund HOPE scholarship programs to cover 90 percent of tuition at state’s public institutions
•Allocates $85 million in higher education formula earnings for the upcoming fiscal year
•Restores $271 million in austerity cuts to higher education systems, and will allow Technical College System of Georgia to expand its vital health care, manufacturing and commercial truck driving programs
•Reinforces our efforts to support Medicaid and vital health care services for vulnerable populations
•FY 2023 includes $139 million to implement the state’s reinsurance program and online health insurance portal
•FY 2023 allocates $85 million for improved provider rates to stabilize the state’s Medicaid system
•Adds new funding to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers for a full year postpartum
•$39.5 million to automatically enroll children in Medicaid services if receiving food assistance or TANF benefits
•Includes $33.5 million to fund the state’s mental health crisis networks and services
•Includes $27.8 million to provide a 10 percent provider rate increase for our state’s foster children
•Includes $1.6 million to establish a gang prosecution unit in the attorney general’s office and expand the state’s human trafficking unit
•Includes several million dollars for the GBI’s medical examiners and forensic services
•Includes $600 million to purchase a newer prison facility and build a 3,000-bed facility to house medium and high-security prisoners
•Includes a $5,000 pay increase for all full-time, benefit eligible state employees starting this fiscal year, which would be the first cost-of-living adjustment for state workers in 14 years
•Increases the state employer match for 401(k) contributions and allowing state employees to withdraw up to 40 hours of eligible leave as pay each year starting July 1
•Provide $125 million for land and training development opportunities for Rivian Inc., an American electric vehicle
•Proposes an investment of more than $41 million for our state parks
•Proposes $80 million to complete the new Savannah-Georgia Convention Center
In the coming weeks, our focus will be to work through the budget process. House committees will also begin to meet more frequently to consider legislation that best serves you, your community and our state. As your voice at the Capitol, I always appreciate hearing directly from my constituents back home, especially about issues or policies that could impact our county/counties. You can reach my Capitol office at 404-463-3793 or you may email me directly at alan.powell@house.ga.gov.
Alan Powell represents District 32 in the Georgia House of Representatives.
