As we are approaching day 40, “Sine Die” on March 31, more Senate bills made their way to the House for consideration, and at the end of week 10, the House began working on SB 202 to begin strengthening Georgia’s election laws. Major points of SB 202 are:
•Verifying the accuracy of voter registration lists.
•Prohibiting private funding of election officials and government agencies, which can lead to partisan election offices and corruption.
•Requiring voter ID verification for absentee voting, an added layer of security over simple signature matching.
•Protecting absentee ballots by banning automatic mailing of absentee ballots or absentee ballot request forms to all voters.
•Preventing interference with absentee ballots by limiting those who can return an absentee ballot on behalf of others.
•Ensuring drop boxes are located at government buildings and under supervision to protect against tampering with ballots that are dropped off.
•Printing ballots on security paper to authenticate the validity of a ballot.
•Increases transparency by allowing election observers complete access to the election process.
•Ensuring the counting of ballots continues without pause until all votes have been tabulated.
•Provides State Legislature with oversight of consent agreements, settlements, and consent orders proposed by the State Election Board or Secretary of State.
The following legislation has made it through both chambers and is now head to the Governor for signature:
Senate Bill 5, requires individuals to have a dentistry license to administer conscious sedation in a dental facility or “medispa,” but would allow certain medical professionals to administer such sedation under the supervision of a licensed dentist or anesthesiologist; this bill does not apply to physicians and does not expand the scope of the practice of dentistry;
Senate Bill 43, The “Non-Covered Eye Care Services Act,” prohibits insurers from requiring an ophthalmologist or optometrist to accept a payment amount set by the insurer for services that are not covered eye care services under the covered person’s eye care benefit plan as a condition to join or participate in its provider network, as well as allow these eye care providers to decide whether or not to offer discounts for non-covered services or products, regardless of the insurer;
Senate Bill 66, Authorizes the Georgia Foundation for Public Education to create a nonprofit corporation which could receive private donations to fund grants to public schools, and authorizes an income tax credit for education donations and end the Public Education Innovation Fund Foundation on December 31, 2021;
Senate Bill 140, Authorizes the state to dedicate a monument in honor of former Governor Zell Bryan Miller at the State Capitol using private funds;
Senate Bill 143, Corrects a reference in the statutory affidavit of non-payment for mechanics and materialmen;
Senate Bill 145, Allows local jurisdictions to enact an ordinance for special election as to whether they should allow applications for package stores selling distilled spirits; and reduced the percentage of registered voters in the county required to sign a petition from 35 percent to 20 percent;
Senate Bill 168, Allows the board of directors of a Georgia corporation to hold annual and special shareholder meetings wholly or partially by means of remote communication unless otherwise provided by the corporation’s by-laws or articles of incorporation;
Senate Bill 169, Allows public procurement officers to accept surety bonds with electronic signatures and electronic corporate seals, as long as the signature and seal comply with the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act and other Georgia code;
Senate Bill 182, Requires counties, municipalities and consolidated governments to treat fence detection systems the same in zoning and permitting matters as alarm systems and prohibit these government entities from prohibiting the installation or use of fence detection systems that comply with Georgia code;
Senate Bill 210, Provides guidelines for the issuance, regulation and usage of digital license plates for motor vehicles;
Senate Bill 221, Provides for the allowance of eight different leadership committees for the purpose of campaign financing for Georgia political offices, and these leadership committees would be authorized to receive contributions and make expenditures to elect or reelect a political candidate in both majority and minority parties.
Finally, these bills have been signed into law by Governor Kemp:
House Bill 114: Revises the tax credit for adoption of foster children from $2000 per taxable year to $6,000
House Bill 265: Revises the terms “Internal Revenue Code” and “Internal Revenue Code of 1986” and incorporates certain provisions of the federal law into Georgia law.
House Bill 593: The “Tax Relief Act of 2021” increases the amount of the standard deduction from state taxable income, and applies to all taxable years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2022.
•Single taxpayer or head of household from $4,600 to $5,400
•Married taxpayer filing a separate return from $3,000 to $3,550
•Married taxpayer filing a joint return from $6,000 to $7,100
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative for House District 32. Please be in touch with me on any matter of state government, at 404-463-3793 or alan.powell@house.ga.gov.
