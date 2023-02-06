The Georgia House of Representatives returned to the Gold Dome for the third week of the 2023 legislative session Monday, Jan. 23. The week brought more exciting and important work as the House met for four legislative days. We voted on our first set of local bills of the session, and several House committees held their first meetings to adopt rules and discuss the goals of the committee.

We convened on Wednesday for Gov. Kemp’s fifth annual State of the State address, which provides an opportunity for our governor to present his assessment on the current condition of our state government, as well as present his legislative priorities for the year ahead. Some of his major priorities include investing in our classrooms, workforce, public safety, and health care.

