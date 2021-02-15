Governor Brian Kemp recently rolled out more of his legislative initiatives for this session.
One of the more notable bills that was sent to the Rules Committee was House Bill 86, or the “Georgia Lottery Mobile Sports Wagering Integrity Act,” which seeks to legalize and regulate sports betting in Georgia. HB 86 would allow the Georgia Lottery Corporation to regulate sports wagering, and individuals who are 21 years of age and older would be able to place bets on specific professional and Olympic sporting events through an interactive sports wagering platform. It is estimated that sports betting could generate taxable revenue, but would prohibit wagering on college sports. I have spoken against this proposition, in as much as it is my opinion sports betting, destination resorts, or horse racing would require a Constitutional Amendment to be ratified by the citizens of Georgia to decide. To otherwise legalize sports betting, would lead to litigation and failed efforts and it is the right of the people to vote on such a Constitutional Amendment.
In other news, Gov. Kemp unveiled his major “teacher pipeline” legislative package to recruit, prepare, mentor and retain the best teachers for our classrooms. Gov. Kemp intends to boost the educator workforce by allowing retired teachers to return to work full-time in communities with the greatest shortage of teachers. To further address teacher shortages, the governor’s legislative proposal would ease certification requirements for veterans to become teachers and give veterans first priority when enrolling for teacher preparation programs. This plan also seeks to increase the number of minority teachers in classrooms by partnering with historically black colleges and universities to recruit minority educators. Bills associated with this legislative package should be filed in the near future, and I will update you on this legislation as it makes its way through the House and Senate.
The governor also recently announced a legislative package to reform adoption and foster care in Georgia. The first bill, House Bill 114, would increase the state’s tax credit for families that adopt from foster care from $2,000 to $6,000 per year for five years. House Bill 154 will make it easier for close relatives to adopt children out of foster care by lowering the age an individual may adopt from 25 to 21. Further, Senate Bill 28 would increase training and resources for case workers that would allow our juvenile court system to better determine the safety needs of children, including those in foster care, and ensures all reliable information is made available to the court in order to make decisions that are in a child’s best interest.
Another key initiative, House Bill 304, or the “Georgia Made Medical Manufacturing Act,” seeks to incentivize the production of medicine and medical devices within our state to limit our dependency on other states or foreign countries for critical supplies that aid in the fight against COVID-19. The Georgia Made Medical Manufacturing Act is modeled after Georgia’s Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Tax Credit, which was passed by the House during the 2020 legislative session last June. HB 304 would increase the amount of credit available under the state’s Jobs Tax Credit to incentivize job creation and investment in the medical equipment and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.
While we are busy at work at your State Capitol, we are also closely monitoring the state’s high demand for COVID-19 vaccines.
As of this writing, Georgia has shipped all of its Moderna allocations and has administered nearly 70 percent of the state’s current vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna). Georgia hit a major milestone with its vaccination efforts as we surpassed the one million vaccination mark, and more than 500,000 Georgians who are 65 and older have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To ensure that the state’s supply of vaccines can be administered more efficiently, Gov. Kemp recently signed an executive order to allow more medically trained professionals to safely administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Further, Georgia’s weekly vaccine allocation from the federal government will bump up to more than 154,000 starting this month. Two million Georgians are eligible for the vaccine, including health care workers, public safety officers and residents who are 65 and older and their caregivers. To learn more about the 1A+ phase of Georgia’s vaccine distribution and other important COVID-19 facts, please visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
The Special Committee on Election Integrity has 21 pieces of assigned legislation. While some of these measures will address the anxiety and distrust stemming from the November 3 election, it is very clear that Georgia is in desperate need of revamping our voting system to avoid any appearance of impropriety with the election process. Some of the issues I have concerns with that need to be addressed in future legislation include: Ending jungle primaries; Placement of drop boxes only within voting precincts; Prohibit the directing of monies or gifts to certain election boards, which may favor one county or another; Process votes in advance, without tabulation of votes; Provide adjudication standards of all questionable votes; Standardize application process for absentee ballot, to eliminate confusion; Require photo ID for absentee voting, the same as in-person; Provide authority and power to audit the voting machines; Address the issue of oversees and military ballots, in order for run-off elections to be held in four weeks, rather than the eight weeks currently ordered by federal courts; Uniformity within all 159 county election boards so all are operating and administering elections in the same manner, statewide.
I encourage you to contact me with any questions or concerns you might have about bills that come before us. Your comments are always very important to me, so I hope to hear from you soon. You can reach me at my state capitol office at 404-463-3793 or through email at alan.powell@house.ga.gov.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
Alan Powell, Republican, represents District 32 in the Georgia House of Representatives.
