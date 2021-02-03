The original budget for Fiscal Year 2021 (July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021) had a $25.9 billion revenue estimate, with deep cuts for all agencies. Those cuts were necessary with declining tax revenues due to COVID-19. Our state’s financial situation has improved since summer, and the Governor increased the revenue estimate by over $654 million.
We used this funding to prioritize education and restored 60 percent of the reductions made to K-12 education. After these restorations, QBE is only under-funded by four percent — a significant improvement from where we were last summer. The budget includes funding for 500 new school buses across the state, equipped with enhanced safety features and fuel-efficiency. The budget includes an additional funding restoration for Agriculture Education of over $500,000 and Technology/ Career Education of over $800,000. We restored almost $3 million to the budget for Agricultural Experiment Stations and over $2.6 million for the Cooperative Extension Service. Forestry Research and the Forestry Cooperative Extension received over $250,000.
We allocated $18 million to replace and modernize the Department of Public Health’s programs for data analysis, evaluation and ongoing infrastructure improvements and $300,000 for necessary personnel.
The FY 21 budget has more than $130 million in federal relief funds for human service agencies for pandemic response-related grants — allocation of $4.7 million to increase Medicaid services resulting from the Patients First Act; restores $176,500 to Georgia Multi-Agency Alliance for Children (MAAC) to provide educational services to more than 80 foster children, including 1,700 children already served through this program.
The amended budget, allocates $427,000 to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) for recruitment and retention of medical examiners. At the Governor’s recommendation, there is an additional $223,600 for the GBI to expand the state’s gang database with critical gang-related information provided by local law enforcement. Additionally, $100 million from the CARES Act for public safety agencies to help other state agencies in response to the pandemic.
We allocated $20 million for the OneGeorgia Authority to launch its new broadband infrastructure grant program, to assist rural to address broadband needs specific to each rural community; and $410.8 million in CARES Act funding for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Airport Aid program.
The AFY 2021 allocates more than $60 million in federal funding for the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) to address workforce issues resulting from the high number of UI benefit claims due to the pandemic, and will aid in the payment of claims.
Further, your legislature is working on issues and concerns stemming from the 2020 election. This has prompted House leadership to appoint a special committee to discuss and enact election reform. My thoughts are that all of Georgia’s 159 county board of elections need uniformity in the way elections are operated, monitored and secured, and authority given to the State Election Board to suspend and replace, as needed, to ensure accuracy and integrity to the election process. Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties should operate the same as Franklin, Hart and Madison counties.
Absentee ballots should be checked for accuracy, including proper identification and proof of residency. All facets of elections should be spelled out and enforced through statute, so as to prohibit legal challenges determined by the judicial system. Constitutional laws, as written, should be adhered to and enforced. We will be looking at various pieces of legislation to strengthen the integrity of the election process.
If I can be of assistance to you on any matter of state government, please don’t hesitate to contact my office at 404-463-3793 or via email at alan.powell@house.ga.gov. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
Alan Powell represents District 32 in the Georgia House of Representatives.
