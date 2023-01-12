The second week of January, every year, is a big week for your Georgia General Assembly. The first week of session is generally organizational, spent electing leadership, and taking care of general housekeeping.

January 9 was our first legislative day, and we welcomed 43 new members to the House and held elections for leadership positions. Taking the oath of office, members and Representative-elects were sworn in by Chief Justice Michael Boggs of the Georgia Supreme Court. Former Majority Leader Jon Burns (159th) was elected as Speaker of the House. Speaker Burns served as Majority Leader of the House from 2015 until his nomination as Speaker in 2022. Speaker Burns commits to continue leading the House with integrity as we work with the Senate and Governor, and to focus on policies and priorities that move Georgia forward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.