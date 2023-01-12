The second week of January, every year, is a big week for your Georgia General Assembly. The first week of session is generally organizational, spent electing leadership, and taking care of general housekeeping.
January 9 was our first legislative day, and we welcomed 43 new members to the House and held elections for leadership positions. Taking the oath of office, members and Representative-elects were sworn in by Chief Justice Michael Boggs of the Georgia Supreme Court. Former Majority Leader Jon Burns (159th) was elected as Speaker of the House. Speaker Burns served as Majority Leader of the House from 2015 until his nomination as Speaker in 2022. Speaker Burns commits to continue leading the House with integrity as we work with the Senate and Governor, and to focus on policies and priorities that move Georgia forward.
Representative Jan Jones (47th) was re-elected Speaker Pro Tempore of the House. Speaker Pro Tempore Jones was the first woman to hold the position of Speaker and served Georgia proudly in that role during the interim between Speaker David Ralston’s unfortunate passing in November and the election of the new officers for the 2023-2024 legislative term of the Georgia House of Representatives. William ‘Bill’ Reilly was re-elected Clerk, Corey Mulkey was elected Doorkeeper, and Betsy Theroux was re-elected House Messenger for the 2023-2024 term. Our newly elected leadership in the Majority and Minority Caucus offices include Majority Leader Chuck Efstration (104th); Majority Whip James Burchett (176th); Majority Caucus Chairman Bruce Williamson (112th); Majority Caucus Vice-Chair Houston Gaines (120th); Majority Caucus Secretary and Treasurer Ginny Ehrhart (36th); Minority Leader James Beverly (143rd); Minority Whip Sam Park (107th); Minority Caucus Chairman Billy Mitchell (88th); Minority Caucus Vice-Chair Karen Bennett (94th); Minority Caucus Secretary Park Cannon (58th); Minority Caucus Treasurer Shea Roberts (52nd); Minority Caucus Chief Deputy Whip Sandra Scott (76th).
Traditional legislative action included the adoption of Senate Resolution 2, to notify the Governor the General
Assembly has convened, and House Resolution 1, to notify the Senate the Georgia House of Representatives has convened. House Resolution 2 was adopted for a joint legislative session of the General Assembly Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m. for the inauguration of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and other Constitutional Officers. House Resolution 3 was adopted to empower the Speaker’s Office to administer certain administrative and operating functions relative to officials, employees, and committees. The adjournment resolution, Senate Resolution 6, was adopted and sets the calendar through Legislative Day 40. This is a link to SR 6, for your information and reference: https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/20232024/212401. Over the course of our 40 legislative days, we will likely battle over issues from abortion and election changes to affordable housing, continued crime concerns, sports betting, and education.
Winning a second term as Governor, Governor Brian Kemp, can begin pushing his priorities through legislative allies in both chambers — including another hefty tax refund, promised on the campaign trail, to offset inflation pains. As the Governor cannot serve another term, he is considered a “lame duck,” and there is the possibility he may seek another public office in four years. This tells me there is a lot of stability in our system of state government, and for that we should be grateful.
I begin this term with a new district number, House District 33, and I look forward to serving you under the Gold Dome. I welcome you to contact me with any questions or concerns about topics or issues that are important to you and your family. My capitol office number is 404-463-3793. My email is alan.powell@house.ga.gov. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.