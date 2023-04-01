The Georgia House of Representatives reconvened March 20 under the Gold Dome for our last full week of the 2023 legislative session. The end of session is quickly approaching, and we will reach Legislative Day 40, also known as “Sine Die,” on March 29. While some might assume our official business is winding down in these final days, the Georgia House of Representatives passed many pieces of legislation last week to support the citizens of our state:
Senate Bill 106, the “Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Act,” would create a Medicaid program to provide virtual maternal health clinical services to women with high-risk pregnancies through the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) pilot home visiting program.
Senate Bill 42 would revise the penalty for certain businesses that fail to post required signage about the human trafficking hotline. To report suspected human trafficking in Georgia, you can call the statewide 24-hour hotline at
Senate Bill 45, or A.J.’s Law, would provide for the care of students diagnosed with epilepsy or a seizure disorder, by training school nurses and other school employees on proper treatment protocols; a parent or guardian would be required to provide the school with an annual seizure action plan for their child with specific instructions on what to do in emergency situations;
Senate Bill 47, would add the use of electronic smoking or vaping devices to the Georgia Smokefree Air Act of 2005;
Senate Bill 218 would allow state identification cards be issued to inmates after they have completed a term of incarceration. The Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Georgia Department of Driver Services would work together to process these ID cards, which would look like any other state-issued ID and would not include any stigmatizing information about their status as a past offender.
Senate Bill 20, the “Consumer Access to Contracted Healthcare (CATCH) Act,” would update this law to require insurers to contract with and maintain a sufficient and appropriate number of participating network providers, including primary and specialty care, pharmacies, clinical laboratories and facilities.
Senate Bill 86, would allow eligible dual enrollment students to access HOPE grant funds for eligible career, technical and agricultural education (CTAE) courses, regardless of whether a student has reached the maximum credit hour cap to receive these funds.
Senate Bill 26, the Georgia Electric Vehicle Future Act, would authorize the Georgia Department of Economic Development to establish and support a statewide electric vehicle manufacturing program, which would focus its efforts on developing, marketing and promoting investments and job creation for Georgia’s EV industry.
Senate Bill 61 to permanently allow Georgia’s private sector workers to continue to utilize their paid sick leave to care for a family member in need. This legislation would remove the end date of the current provision under the Family Care Act that requires employers to allow employees to use up to five days per calendar year of earned sick leave for the care of an immediate family member who is ill.
We also recognized and commended Mr. Younghoe Koo, the Atlanta Falcons placekicker, for his tremendous achievements on the football field and extend the most sincere best wishes for his continued success.
I encourage you to visit me at my capitol office, or call me if you have any questions or concerns regarding the state budget bills, the legislative process, or any other measures considered under the Gold Dome. My capitol office number is 404-463-3793. My email is alan.powell@house.ga.gov. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
