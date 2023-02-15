With more than a month of session behind us, the pace has certainly picked up. More bills made their way out of their respective committees and we saw the passage of several House bills that impact Georgia’s infrastructure, roadways and transportation laws. The following bills have passed the House and are now headed to the Senate:
•House Bill 35 would give the Georgia Ports Authority’s security employees the ability to preserve and protect its properties, projects and certain areas surrounding its coastal campuses. Specifically, GPA security personnel and peace officers would have the authority to investigate criminal incidents and handle traffic offenses within one mile of their properties, including making arrests and controlling and investigating pedestrian and motor vehicle accidents.
•House Bill 52 would exempt the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) from open records when a driver’s data on public roadways reveals their vehicle information or other personal identifiable information. This provision would ensure that no one could use the Open Records Act in an attempt to obtain an individual’s personal information from this agency. This legislation would allow coroners or county medical examiners to delegate medical personnel to perform certain duties when one of these serious accidents causes a significant disruption to traffic. Additionally, under this bill, the state would be able to provide permits to mobile home manufacturers to transport units that are up to 84 feet in length. This legislation would authorize GDOT board election notifications to be sent via email instead of mail and updates language in our laws to help streamline GDOT’s process for public-private partnership contracts and alternative contracting methods.
•House Bill 119 updates Georgia’s Spencer Pass Law, to require drivers to move over for any disabled vehicle, such as another car or tow truck, that displays flashing hazard lights and/or yellow, amber, white or red lights if it is safe to do so.
•House Bill 120 updates the list of individuals with a suspended, revoked or canceled license who are eligible to apply for a limited driving permit, which restricts where and when these individuals are allowed to drive. Individuals convicted of driving under the influence of a controlled substance or marijuana could also apply for one of these limited driving permits.
•House Bill 55 is the annual revision for our state’s banking and finance laws, to remove redundancies and update certain terminology in Georgia law each year.
•House Bill 175 would update the state’s Uniform Carriers Act effective date to Jan. 1, 2023, to comply with federal law
•House Bill 183 would authorize temporary operating permits to be issued in lieu of temporary license plates in certain situations.
There will be other pieces of legislation for consideration including electric vehicles, transportation, mental health, public and school safety, education amongst other important things to help us better live, work and raise our families.
My colleagues and I take time to recognize special guests in the House Chamber, and we honored Louis Graziano, who turned 100 years old that day. Mr. Graziano was a master sergeant and fought in the third wave of the Omaha Beach invasion on D-Day, and is the last surviving World War II veteran to witness Germany's surrender.
Constituents from Franklin and Madison County, were here for Young Farmers Day, as advocates to promote the young farmer programs that support the number one industry in our state – agriculture. We had Law Enforcement Day as well, and we recognized the Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, GBI, Sheriffs, and Police Officers.
I look forward to keeping you updated on the 2023 legislative session through these newsletters. I encourage you to visit me at my capitol office, or call me if you have any questions or concerns regarding the state budget bills, the legislative process or any other measures considered under the Gold Dome. My capitol office number is 404-463-3793. My email is alan.powell@house.ga.gov. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.