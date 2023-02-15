With more than a month of session behind us, the pace has certainly picked up. More bills made their way out of their respective committees and we saw the passage of several House bills that impact Georgia’s infrastructure, roadways and transportation laws. The following bills have passed the House and are now headed to the Senate:

•House Bill 35 would give the Georgia Ports Authority’s security employees the ability to preserve and protect its properties, projects and certain areas surrounding its coastal campuses. Specifically, GPA security personnel and peace officers would have the authority to investigate criminal incidents and handle traffic offenses within one mile of their properties, including making arrests and controlling and investigating pedestrian and motor vehicle accidents.

