Your Legislature as reported is suspended without a time certain due to the extraordinary circumstances of the Coronavirus.
On Monday, March 16 your Legislature met for a special called session to vote on emergency powers for the Governor to deal with this event. As a result, all members and staff of the Legislature that were in attendance have been self-quarantined for 14 days, something I take very seriously.
Due to the nature of this epidemic, we in Georgia are preparing all necessary precautions to slow this contagious virus until a cure is found. As previously recommended, social distancing and enhanced sanitation is just one effort all should take. Assembly of more than ten is banned and I recommend ‘shelter in place’ for those able to do so. Dining inside restaurant bans have been self-imposed by most conscience businesses allowing for drive in or delivery to be served. Emergency and medical workers are as well as medical facilities are preparing for aid to those in need.
I recommend all to continue to monitor their news channels and Internet venues for information on a regular basis to monitor changing regulations to combat this epidemic. I have chosen to use social networking Facebook under Alan Powell to share news alerts and information posted that can be of benefit for the interested.
While the economy and life in general as we know is taking a hit, we will rebound from these events with the faith and confidence true to the American spirit. But each and every one must use common sense during this time.
As always I’m available via email at alanpowell23@hotmail or alan.powell@house.ga.gov or at 706-206-6500.
Alan Powell represents District 32 in the Georgia House of Representatives.
