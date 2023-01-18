The 2023 legislative session of the General Assembly was off to a start last week with the swearing in of the House and Senate members and the Governor’s inaugural events. This week we begin the Joint (House/Senate) Appropriations Hearings to hear the Governor recommendations for the AFY 2023 and FY 2004 budgets. We will also hear from the state agency department heads as to their budgetary needs.

In his opening remarks to the committee, the Governor stated he wants to invest in the hard working citizens of the state and believes Georgia’s best days are ahead. He stated through budgets like these and with your help, we will achieve great success and he looks forward to working with the members of the General Assembly. The items included within this report are designed to meet the state’s financial obligations while investing in the education, health and safety of the citizens and to maintain Georgia’s position as the best state in the country to live, work and raise a family. These proposals follow yet another record-breaking year for Georgia’s economy, with unprecedented levels of new jobs and investments announced throughout the state in 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.