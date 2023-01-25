The General Assembly spent the second week of session for the purpose of Joint Appropriations budget hearings to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion budget proposal.

Every year these hearings begin with the Governor presenting his budget — legislation that lays out key proposals designed to better the lives of Georgians. This year was no different. The Governor proposed the following budgetary changes:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.