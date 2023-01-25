The General Assembly spent the second week of session for the purpose of Joint Appropriations budget hearings to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion budget proposal.
Every year these hearings begin with the Governor presenting his budget — legislation that lays out key proposals designed to better the lives of Georgians. This year was no different. The Governor proposed the following budgetary changes:
•Education: to include $2,000 pay raises for teachers and other school employees, hire school counselors, train paraprofessionals for full teaching certification, and provide HOPE scholarships at 100 percent of tuition.
•Healthcare: to include funds to implement Georgia’s Medicaid coverage — providing care for less fortunate Georgians while requiring those who are able to work, volunteer, or attend school or training programs.
•Public safety: to include emergency maintenance and repairs at prisons, a new statewide radio network allowing interagency communications, and a loan repayment program for state and local law enforcement officers to ensure we’re hiring and retaining the best and the brightest.
•Included in this proposal is an income tax refund, as well as a property tax rebate that puts your money back in your pocket.
It’s important to remember that the Governor’s initial budget proposal is just that — a proposal. The General Assembly will spend time over the next few weeks of our session holding further hearings, and drafting and voting on legislation to implement budget priorities that put Georgia and Georgians first. We also heard directly from state agency leaders regarding their budgetary requests, as well as the state economist, who provided a comprehensive overview of Georgia’s economic forecast for this year.
Speaker Jon Burns and the House Committee on Assignments announced a slate of new standing committee chairs for the 2023-2024 Georgia Legislative Session that includes a new panel over health care policy. I am excited to announce that I have been appointed to serve on the following House committees for the next two years: Regulated Industries Chairman; Appropriations: Public Safety; Governmental Affairs; Interstate Cooperation; Motor Vehicles; Public Safety and Homeland Security; Rules; and Small Business Development. You can learn more about these committees on our public website here: https://www.legis.ga.gov/committees/house.
Some of the main issues we should expect this session include:
•Student and school safety
•Tax breaks and incentives
•Electrification of transportation
•Establishing rural workforce housing fund
•Establishing Georgia Pathways to Coverage Program
There will be many other topics of interest as we move through the process, and I will try to keep you updated as we go.
I encourage you to visit me at my capitol office, or call me if you have any questions or concerns regarding the state budget bills, the legislative process or any other measures considered under the Gold Dome. I welcome you to contact me with any questions or concerns about topics or issues that are important to you and your family. My capitol office number is 404-463-3793. My email is alan.powell@house.ga.gov. As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
