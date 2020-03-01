Tuesday, February 18, marked the start of the sixth week of the 2020 legislative session, a busy one from start to finish. We passed House Bill 792 on Wednesday, amending the state’s Fiscal Year 2020 (AFY 2020), and spent the remainder of the week moving various other key pieces of legislation across the aisle.
In passing the House version of AFY 2020, my colleagues and I restored many of the governor’s proposed cuts. The House version reflects several priorities in funding to state programs and services that impact Georgians across the board and addresses the need for expanding quality health care and crisis intervention services.
We restored grant funding to county health departments. We also provided funding to ensure a fully functioning criminal justice system, which includes support for our public defenders, accountability courts and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) crime lab.
Currently, the GBI’s crime lab has more than 45,000 pieces of crime-related evidence over 30 days old, creating a backlog continues to grow. With existing staff levels, the lab can process only about 106 sexual assault kits of the more than 200 they receive a month, adding to the current accumulation of 768 unprocessed kits.
HB 792 restores more than $800,000 of Governor Kemp’s proposed reductions to the GBI, allowing the agency to hire as many as eight forensic scientists and two additional lab technicians. More than $1.2 million has been earmarked for the GBI’s gang database and taskforce and $1.34 million for accountability courts, which have proven to be effective alternatives to sentencing for non-violent offenders. We anticipate this measure will save our state $10.3 million in “cost avoidance” for offenders who may otherwise go to prison. The House also restored more than $1.85 million to the Georgia Public Defender Council to hire sixteen additional attorneys.
We added $481,000 to the Department of Agriculture (GDA) budget to hire five food safety inspectors and two animal industry inspectors to ensure food safety and to restore funding to enhance the Georgia Grown brand through marketing initiatives.
HB 792 also provides funding to ensure people with disabilities receive proactive support for their independence, and those with Sickle Cell Anemia, autism and memory care have enhanced access to education and health care.
We restored loan repayment awards for rural physicians, physician assistants, dentists and advanced practice registered nurses, who provide care in counties with populations of 50,000 or less. And we fully restored operating grants and a proposed cut for the Rural Health Systems Innovation Center at Mercer School of Medicine to continue providing health care to underserved and rural areas of the state. Finally, we included an additional $2 million to the Georgia Trauma Care Network Commission to provide support for several unfunded trauma centers in the state, and to support trauma system expansion in rural Georgia.
Other highlights of the legislative week included:
•The House’s unanimous passage of HB 487, providing greater opportunity for more state employees to volunteer after declared natural disasters;
•Passage of HB 195, increasing the death benefit for members of the Georgia Firefighters' Pension Fund;
•HB 538, requiring courts and the Georgia Tax Tribunal to decide all questions of law regarding the proper interpretation of revenue and taxation-related statutes or regulations without deference to the Department of Revenue's interpretation of the statute or regulation in a dispute;
•HB 758, allowing motor carriers to implement, require or deploy a motor carrier safety improvement program for individuals without affecting the individual’s status as an employee or independent contractor;
•HB 759, authorizing the annual drug update to comply with federal regulations and would capture new synthetic drugs, such as spice and bath salts; and
•HB 780, allowing the State Properties Commission to use a written appraisal of value for the conveyance of property that solely and directly benefits the state.
•HB 292, repealing the requirement for an accrued liability to be paid to the Teachers Retirement System (TRS) of Georgia on behalf of participating Regent's Optional Retirement Plan members and the normal contribution rate resulting from employees who cease to be members of TRS;
I am honored to serve you and, as always, appreciate your thoughts and interest. Please feel free to contact me via phone at 404-656-0276 (Legislative Office) or 706-206-6500 (Cell) or email at alan.powell@house.ga.gov or alanpowell23@hotmail.com.
Alan Powell represents the 32nd District, which includes Franklin, Hart and a portion of Madison counties, in the Georgia House of Representatives.
