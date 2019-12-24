A few months ago I wrote about the death of my little dog, Joe.
He was a rescue from the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter back in 2010 and it seemed he’d led a pretty hard-scrabble life up to that point.
Despite his tough beginning, that little arthritic old dog was literally “the heartbeat at my feet.” He followed me anywhere and everywhere, no leash required. We went for long car rides, that included many family vacations. He was not a young fellow when Charles brought him home from the shelter, but he lived nearly nine more years, and I think he had no doubt that he was loved and cherished every day of those years.
I have spent the months since he died feeling like something was missing not only from my arms, but from my heart.
When Charles asked me what I wanted for Christmas a few weeks ago, I found the courage to tell him what was in my heart. What I truly wanted was another little dog like Joe to love.
And though we still have three dogs, five cats, not to mention two goats (who think they are dogs), my husband didn’t hesitate.
After all, he knows who he married more than 40 years ago and he loves me anyway.
I finally visited the shelter a couple of weeks ago and while I was there a little terrified Chihuahua-mix, along with her brother, came in as owner surrenders (meaning they could be adopted right away after their health checks).
I brought “Lulu” home after her spay surgery a few days later.
Lulu is only seven pounds (a bit underweight) and her ears are the biggest part of her. She has obviously not known a lot of kindness in her short life and it is taking some time to gain her trust, but we are getting there.
Once he saw which way the wind blew, Charles has gone all in, taking up time with her and helping me teach her that she is now in a place where she will be loved and cared for. She is slowly learning that she doesn’t have to cower or hide when someone stands over her, or to be afraid to eat the food in her bowl; nor does she have to run away when there’s a loud noise.
Lulu may not understand it fully yet, but she has come home for Christmas.
She loves to snuggle and has found that sleeping under the covers in our bed is a truly marvelous thing. She gets along well with our other dogs and seems to like the cats (which is a good thing, since they are all much bigger than her). She's not quite sure about Sampson and Henry (the goats) but she’ll come around.
I most always have a tough time this time of year, for a lot of reasons, but my husband’s love for me and earning the love and trust of Lulu has done a lot to lift my spirits this time around.
Pets are family. And no one can replace Joe for he was a unique little soul, but Lulu is busy filling her own space in my heart (and Charles’s) and in our home.
MOAS has many pets just as deserving as little Lulu who are waiting for someone to give them a home and a family. Dogs and cats are companion animals and they depend on us to give them what they need.
But that giving is not a one-way street, for everything that we give, we get so much more. If you can open your home to a pet (or another pet) during this season of giving, please consider adopting from the shelter. It’s a great feeling to save a life and give an innocent creature the safety and security that these precious souls deserve. And the rewards are many.
There is so much to learn from them – love, patience, kindness, trust and devotion, to name a few.
I promise you, you’ll receive so much more than you give.
Merry Christmas from me and Lulu.
Margie is a reporter and office manager for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
