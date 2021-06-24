Last week, my husband Charles and I celebrated our 42nd anniversary. It seems like a long time, but in some ways it’s gone by in the blink of an eye. We were such kids when we married and you might say we grew up together. It’s been quite a journey, one that I hope is far from over.
When our kids were small, if we “celebrated” our anniversary at all, it was usually with a family vacation or sometimes just a day off. I was at home with the kids until they both started school, so Charles would take the day off and we’d go for a picnic or a drive or out to eat or something. Later on, when they were both in school and we were both working, we’d spend the day off together and pick them up after school for supper, a movie or some other special treat.
It wasn’t until they were older that we started planning trips, at first just overnight, then as they got older we’d go for longer, on our own. Those were special times and I wouldn’t take anything for the memories.
But you know, it would be hard to beat our 42nd anniversary because we had both our grown up kids and grandkids come to visit us last week. We hadn’t seen our son Zack, who lives in Ohio, in over a year because of his health issues and the pandemic, so it was especially nice that he came down to be with us for a couple of days. Then Miranda and her little girls came for the day and we celebrated it all with a big Zeb’s Barbecue lunch with the littles having playtime in the pool afterwards.
The rest of the week was spent very quietly with just Charles and I, a rare treat in itself these days, as our work schedules don’t allow us much alone time together anymore. We don’t require much excitement any more – it’s nice just to be able to sit together for meals or spend a morning on the front porch with our coffees.
It’s amazing how priorities change as time goes by.
Of course I am hoping and looking forward to retirement in the coming years, but we aren’t promised anything so I’m not taking any of it for granted. I’ve had many relatives and friends who also had those same plans and dreams and didn’t get to see them fulfilled. We never know what tomorrow will bring.
But I am grateful for the days we have been fortunate enough to have.
When our kids were small, or even young adults, it was hard to imagine days, let alone a year or more going by without being able to see them. It’s still hard. They both lived with us until their early to mid 20s, and we even joked about buying land so we could spread out. But those days are definitely over; when they spread their wings they went for it.
Both marrying at 27, Zack and his wife, between bouts of dealing with his health issues, first moved to Tennessee and then on to Ohio to be near the Cleveland Clinic. And Miranda moved over to her husband’s neck of the woods, first to Dallas, GA, until they bought a bigger home for their expanding family in Cherokee County. It’s not so far as Zack’s home is, but still a drive to see them so weeks can go by when no one has a chance to visit.
I would never have imagined that for a family of four that did almost everything together, we’d now spend so much time apart. Like I said about retirement, you can never take anything for granted.
As I write this, Charles has gone back to work and I am here in our home, alone, for the first time in over a week. It feels strange, but I know the rhythm of our days will pick up again and we’ll get back into our routines. It was a nice summer respite, just what was needed at just the right time.
Maybe we can hope for something similar for our 43rd anniversary and beyond. I would be quite content with that.
Margie Richards is a reporter for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
