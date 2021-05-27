Last Friday morning I was at the high school to snap a picture of two lovely young ladies — this year’s valedictorian Teresa Vu and salutatorian Macy Mullis. It’s a task I’ve done many times and one I always enjoy.
It was no different this time and as we chatted about high school and their plans for life going forward I found myself remembering my own high school graduation and of course the graduations of my kids, all from Madison County High School.
My daughter Miranda’s ceremony (Class of 2000) was the first one to be held at the Classic Center (at that point it was held in the theater itself) and then in 2004, my son Zack also graduated there.
Mine, way back in 1977, was held on the football field at the high school. I know the graduating class now is much larger than our class was, thanks to the increasing graduation rate (yay) and the growth in the county, but it’s still nice to see it come back home, even though it was due to COVID-19. I hope school leaders will find a way to keep it on campus as we move beyond the effects of the pandemic and life gets back to some type of normal.
I still remember the thrill of marching out onto the field, my best friend Linda, from our elementary school days, by my side. They paired us by height so it worked out well and I think for both of us, the walk was symbolic of our long friendship.
Graduation back then was traditionally held on a Monday night after the last day of school the Friday before. I’m not sure when they stopped holding on Mondays, though it could have been because pretty much no one, except the especially “good kids” (and I wasn’t of those – I can say that now that my own kids are grown) were the only ones that went to school, or stayed there all day anyway, on that last day. I do remember that another friend (who shall remain nameless for obvious reasons) and I forged parental excuses for each other so we could leave early and head to Watson’s Mill for an afternoon in the sun.
Sunday night, the night before graduation, there was the baccalaureate service, at that time held in the old high school gym, which was hot as Hades even on a cool day. We sweated our way through that, along with our proud loved ones. We had the additional burden back then of having to wear our cap and gown for that ceremony as well. (Fellow grads, if I am getting any of this wrong, feel free to let me know, my memory isn’t what it used to be.)
But this next part I do remember, quite well.
Monday night we were all excited and ready for our big moment on the football field. It was so humid we could barely breathe and thunder storms had been threatening all evening, but fingers crossed we all began arriving and getting ready to line up when the principal announced over the PA system that a tornado warning had been announced and we all had to evacuate the campus.
Everybody — students, parents, family, friends, school officials — all jumped in their respective vehicles and scattered.
Graduation was quickly scheduled for Tuesday night, same time same place. The weather was more cooperative that evening and it all went off without a hitch.
I know that since those days graduation ceremonies have at times had to be moved inside the high school gym that was later built onto the high school when the weather was uncooperative, but as far as I know, the Class of 1977 is the only MCHS graduating class in the school’s history that had to change the date at the last second.
And just think of all those printed programs that said Monday on them. It was upsetting at the time, but kind of unique and special to think back on now.
It’s funny to think of how so very many things have changed since those days and how even the weather situation would be handled quite differently now.
Yep, a lot has changed. None of us in that class had ever used or even heard of a computer — and a phone, actually a mini-computer, camera, etc. that you could carry around in your pocket? Unimaginable.
Some things are still the same though.
As I listened to the girls’ bittersweet excitement about all that that walk down the football field this Saturday will mean for them and their futures, I remembered similar feelings of my own. And as a parent, I can certainly identify with the pride that the families, friends and loved ones of all the students will feel come graduation day.
Some things are just timeless and some traditions are worth holding on to in this rapidly changing world of ours. Graduation and all its pomp and circumstance is one of them.
Congratulations to the Class of 2021. I know it’ll be hot and probably humid, but I pray for a beautiful sunny day, with no storms — literally or figuratively — in sight for each one of you.
Margie Richards is a reporter for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
