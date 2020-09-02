Change is hard.
It felt like the end of an era last week when the Journal’s local office in Danielsville closed up shop for good. It also felt like another loss, another sad fact to attribute to this terrible strange year of 2020.
While we hadn’t been open since mid-March, first due to the pandemic and later due to budget constraints, it still felt like there was a “home base” to go to, if nothing else than to check the drop box and pick up office supplies. Business will continue at our parent company, MainStreet Newspapers office in Jefferson, but still it’s not quite the same.
Zach and I have been doing much of our work from home since that day in mid-March with in person meetings being few and far between. Most all the business of writing, editing and putting the paper together (which Zach does) has been done at home on laptops. Interviews, reports and other newsgathering, for me at least has mostly been done entirely by phone and email.
It’s a weird thing to do such a public job in such a private and isolated way.
Preparing for and then seeing the office close down last week made me realize that what I had previously thought of in a temporary way has pretty much now become the new normal. The paper as a company is down to just trying to survive. We’ve all taken a financial hit but we’ve tried to keep doing our jobs to the best of our abilities. And there are a few of us who have lost our jobs permanently due to the downturn. For example, those who visited us at the Danielsville office will no longer be greeted by Becky Delay’s smiling face and that’s a real loss, not just to The Journal, but to the county, especially Danielsville.
None of us know the future, and right now those of us who are left are forging on as best as we can.
This newspaper and I go back a long way. My son Zack, who’ll be 35 at the end of this month, was a kindergartner when I first went to work delivering papers for The Journal when it was just a small tabloid size publication run almost entirely as a one man show by its founder, the late Frank Gillispie.
The office at that time was in the little white building on the square right across from the hardware store. In addition to delivering papers, I was soon working part-time in the office on deadline mornings, helping Frank’s friend and cheerful volunteer the late Mary Jo Matthews do old-fashioned paste up to get a hard copy ready to go with Frank by car to the Jackson Herald where it was published on Tuesday afternoons.
I still remember the smell and texture of the hot wax we used to affix the articles, ads, cutlines and pictures to the blank layout sheets. If a mistake was discovered, you’d often type up a replacement sentence or word and then physically cut and paste that sentence or word over the offending part. It could be exhausting, but I also found it fun, like putting a puzzle together.
Mary Jo was only working to fill in for Carlene Peavy, the paper’s assistant editor and graphic artist, who was battling her first round of breast cancer. I didn’t get to meet Carlene until she was able to come back to work, but I felt an instant bond with her, like she was the real reason I was there.
Both animal lovers, we rescued several creatures together during the course of our working years, once even leaving the office (on deadline morning no less) to go retrieve an injured chicken from the side of the road.
I’ve written before about how Carlene had lost a daughter who was the same age as me and how I had already lost my mother, so we filled a place for each other. Working with her was one of the best experiences of my life and when we lost her a few years later to a recurrence of her cancer, it was just devastating, not just for me but for everyone who worked with her.
I left The Journal soon after that, which after several moves had settled into an old house that was the former home of Graham Law Firm (it’s now where Progressive Insurance is located).
Turns out I wasn’t going to be gone for long. I had sent a resume to several newspapers – one of them being The Jackson Herald.
A few weeks after leaving the paper, Herald editor Mike Buffington called to tell me that his family had purchased The Journal and he wanted to know if I’d like to interview for a job there. So I soon found myself right back where I’d started.
I felt like Carlene was watching over me.
After a few months and under the helpful tutelage of Angie Gary, assistant editor of the Herald, I found myself writing a lot more for the paper, covering meetings, writing features and even writing my own column. It was a whirlwind of change and my biggest regret was that Carlene was not there to be part of it with me. But then again, perhaps she was.
I’d like to think so anyway.
Even my husband Charles, who started out delivering papers with me, continued to work at the Journal as an ad salesman for several years.
It wasn’t too long after The Journal underwent this major change that it also got a new editor, a young fellow named Zach Mitcham.
He was 25 at the time, I believe. I didn’t know it yet but that young fellow would become one of my best friends and he still is that to this day. He may be quite a few years younger than me but I’ve learned a lot from him about writing and about life and we’ve shared a lot of life events, including weddings (his and both of my kids), him becoming a dad (twice) and me becoming a grandma (three times).
And we’ve seen a lot of changes in the way the paper is produced over these many years. In the meantime, our office moved back to Danielsville’s town square in 2015. There used to be more folks who worked with us, but for the last few years its dwindled down to just Zach, Becky and me, and now it’s just Zach and me, with no office desks to lay our laptops on.
I know The Journal is not a building – it’s a part of the community. I know that, but in this rapidly changing age, I’m wondering more and more just where our place in that community is.
In any case it’s been a long journey and for now at least, I’m still hanging on to see what’s next.
