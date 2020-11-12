The title for this column is the same title of the first column I wrote after Trump’s election in 2016.
My feelings on that election were no secret to anyone who read my columns during that awful year. It was a real struggle for me to accept Trump’s victory even though I was no fan of Hillary Clinton. I felt a real fear of what such undisciplined and cruel person, so unwilling to admit to even the tiniest of mistakes, could do not only to the country, but to the world.
A weight settled on my chest and it never left me during the years that followed; in fact, the weight of it increased in the face of all that has happened since. It was my problem and I have tried as best I can (some of the time at least) to deal with it with grace. Sometimes I have failed to do that in big and small ways.
The most bothersome thing is that I feel so differently about a lot of people. And long after Trump is gone and forgotten, as long as I live, I will not forget all that I have seen and heard. In many ways it is as if I have lived inside a fever dream.
Something precious has been lost and it hurts my soul. I still feel the love that I felt before, but it is tinged with sorrow and disillusionment, a sorrow and disillusionment that I fear will never leave me. It has made me heart sore.
I know that I need a grace that I do not currently possess, a grace that comes from somewhere higher than me and I will pray for that gift.
I cried Saturday night when I heard the ancient church bells ringing in Paris and in London and in other places around the world. Our allies, who have stood with us in times of peace and in times of war, feel the same sense of relief that I do.
I know most of those who are reading this (three to one) don’t feel like I do today. And that’s OK. I have been where you are.
Change is on the way, again. I don’t know what a President Biden will be able to accomplish, particularly if he is hobbled by a divided government, but here are some things that I do know.
First of all, I know that he will try.
He will try to bring this pandemic under some kind of control. He will face a surging wave of illness that will likely continue unabated as he takes office in January, since no one currently in charge is trying to do anything at all to encourage mitigating measures such as mask-wearing.
Next year, my severely health-compromised son, if he can make it until then, might have a better chance of not encountering Covid, at least until there is a viable vaccine and people can be convinced to take it.
Biden will try, is in the process already of trying, to reach across the aisle and across the country to those who don’t support him.
He will not talk about blue states and red states and he will not accuse public servants, even those he hired himself, of heinous intentions.
He will not insult war heroes or the precious parents of the fallen.
And here’s another thing about Biden; he is no stranger to grief.
I identify with him on that on a visceral level. He grew up with a stutter that was debilitating as a child. He still suffers with it to a degree today. I dealt with a lot of mental and physical issues myself as I grew up. I know what it’s like to be the butt of jokes.
As a young man who had just won his first term in Congress, he lost his first wife and baby daughter in a car crash just before Christmas of that year. His two young sons, Beau and Hunter, were also severely injured and hospitalized. He was sworn into office in their hospital room.
I have lost a lot of family, starting with my daddy at 10 and my mom, when I was 21. Grief changes you. It makes you or it breaks you. You think deeply about mortality and about your place in the world. You are aware of how temporary you are every single day of your life; you are never allowed to forget that your own death could be around the next corner. You see yourself as a small part of something bigger.
In 2015, Biden lost a second child, his son Beau. He wanted Beau to run for president. He has said that his son, losing his battle with the brain tumor that would take his life, urged his dad to not give up on public service or on winning the presidency. He couldn’t face it in 2016; he wasn’t ready. He visited Beau’s grave Election Day morning last week. I wonder what he said to his son’s grave in that cemetery and I wonder what he felt. I kind of think I know.
As to his other son, Hunter, he loves him despite his troubled life. That is his child. He loves him despite his drug issues and his many other issues and I am sure he understands that his son is also deeply affected by the loss of his mother, his sister, his brother.
I am hoping for the very best and leaving the door open to optimism for the future because to do anything else would be pointless. You should do the same. It’s what I did four years ago too.
And here’s is what I do know that am going to do, also just like I did four years ago, and it’s all I have control over.
I am going to continue to respect the office of the president, as I always have. I have never believed it is proper to disparage this great office, regardless of its occupant.
If our democracy is to survive, we have to respect the process. The structure of our government is bigger than any one person or group of people.
I am going to sincerely pray for the president our country has elected and I am going to hope that he does a good job, an excellent job.
And I mean that with all of my heart.
To wish (even secretly) for anything else is just wrong.
If he does a good job, we will all reap the benefits and live in relative safety in this increasingly dangerous world. Our children and grandchildren will be able to grow up and continue to reach for their dreams.
We can continue to pursue our passions, which for my husband and I have and always will include speaking up for the voiceless, the creatures we share this earth with.
I hope that President-elect Biden will be a president for all the people (us) that now employ him and work to heal the deeply divisive wounds in our country. Right now, that seems like an insurmountable job.
But I feel like humility and grace will live in the White House again.
And so will two dogs!
It was so weird not to have a pet in the White House. It was just — unnatural.
We will rejoin the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organization. We are part of this world and we have to have these partnerships and more to find ways to live together in health and to care for the planet that we live on. Until we die, this earth is the only home we have and it is our moral responsibility to care for it and the creatures that inhabit it with us.
The president has the power of life and death at his fingertips. That is an awesome and profoundly sobering responsibility.
Yes, I will pray for our new president and I will hope for the very best.
After all, integrity, honesty, humility and kindness all begin with each of us personally. It’s an old saying but a true one, you have to work to be the change you want to see in the world.
President Biden may not be successful, but right now it feels good to have someone who is at least willing to try to make things better and that weight on my chest has lifted.
And no more tweets! Praise God.
Margie Richards is a reporter for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
