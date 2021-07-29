When I was a small child I remember my parents both accompanying me to the old Danielsville Elementary (now the county complex) and waiting in a line to get the oral polio vaccine and the small pox bifurcated needle vaccine on my upper arm. My daddy didn’t like crowds and rarely went anywhere like that, but my mama must have told him it would take his personal persuasion to get his spoiled little girl to do what was necessary.
I cried.
It didn’t’ matter.
My parents were determined, as were my friends’ parents, that their child would not fall victim to smallpox or to polio. I had a cousin who was crippled by polio. It had struck close enough to home already.
My parents grew up in a time where they lost relatives regularly to diseases like polio, smallpox, measles, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, influenza and a host of other diseases that many of us today don’t think much, if anything, about anymore.
My Daddy had both typhoid fever and tuberculosis as a young man, the latter leaving his lungs badly scarred for the remainder of his life.
So no, they weren’t a bit hesitant to ignore my tears and get me vaccinated. They didn’t want to lose their little girl to diseases that regularly took children away in earlier days.
The vaccines were also part of a mandate to attend public school, just like the host of vaccines required for children to attend school these days.
Which brings me to what’s happening today.
It’s an old familiar story by now.
Covid-19 numbers at local hospitals, including the one where I work, are going up again. A new variant — this one called Delta — the one that ravaged India in the spring — is quickly becoming the dominant strain in this country, and once again, it is the southern states that lead the way in the uptick of infections. I am so tired of my region of the country always being on the wrong side of an issue. I am so tired of being daily worried about and thinking about and now feeling compelled to write about this subject.
It was a subject my husband and I were literally quite sick from last fall. Thank God we were not hospitalized, but I know many who were (some with lingering effects today) and I knew some who are no longer here because they didn’t survive their encounter with the virus.
Even after all we’ve been through, only a third or so of Madison Countians have been vaccinated, according to data. President Trump and his administration created operation Warp Speed to provide funding and research for the quick development of a vaccine and now we have not one, but three. The former president and his entire family reaped the benefits of that and have received a Covid vaccine.
President Biden and his administration developed effective ways to quickly distribute and do the studies and clinical trials to make the vaccine available not only to adults, but currently to children aged 12 and above.
And yet, vaccine skepticism and hesitancy continues.
Other countries less wealthy than us are begging for vaccine as their citizens die from Covid and the U.S. is working to help provide aid to those areas.
Meanwhile, vaccines here sit in storage, unused.
As I write this, our neighbor state Florida alone now accounts for 20 percent of these new infections. Alabama is also on fire — prompting Gov. Kay Ivey to admonish the unvaccinated in her state and to say folks are supposed to have “common sense.” Now, agree with her politics or not, that’s a Southern woman who’s finally had enough.
Here’s something that I don’t think is emphasized enough — every person who contracts the virus offers that virus another chance to mutate. That’s why we are seeing all these different variants, with the Delta strain far more contagious than the original versions that were circulating originally. And the more it circulates, the more it will change. Eventually, those of us who are vaccinated will be more vulnerable to breakthrough infections that cause more than mild or asymptomatic illness and we could be back where we started. The world is far more populated and connected than it was during times of other epidemics and pandemics.
And here’s another thing that no one wants to contemplate, including myself, as the grandmother of three little girls who are not old enough at this point to get the Covid vaccine; what if a version comes along that is likely to cause severe illness in small children?
I think it’s quite probably more a question at this point of when, not if, really. I hope I am wrong about that. I pray to be wrong about that.
I think it would change the conversation around whether or not to get a vaccine entirely – as in there will no longer be any question of what is the right thing to do. But, please God, don’t let it come to that point.
Already more children are getting sicker. Already, it’s younger people who are the ones who are now being hospitalized in greater numbers.
A 5-year-old Georgia boy died last week of Covid-19, devastating his family. He had no other co-morbidities before he got sick, according to reports. One day he was a happy, healthy little boy, until he got sick with what his parent rightfully thought was a cold, until they found out it wasn’t.
This terrifies me. I hope it does you too.
And it is unnecessary and preventable at this point.
I don’t understand co-workers in healthcare who have seen firsthand what this virus can do, and yet they hesitate. Soon they won’t have a choice as hospitals around the country are setting deadlines for their employees to get the vaccine, just as they already require the flu vaccine, except in certain extreme circumstances. I think that long-term care facilities will soon follow their lead.
When I and my cohorts got that smallpox vaccine and that polio vaccine as young children, no one thought we were having our rights diminished. No, we were having our chances at living to grow up and be healthy adults enhanced, thanks to what modern medicine could offer.
My parents were grateful. I was too little to be grateful at the time, but I am so grateful now, just I was so grateful to receive the Pfizer vaccines back in December and January and so incredibly relieved when my husband, my seriously ill son, my daughter and their spouses got their vaccines a little later on. And I am holding my breath as we await approval by scientific studies and the FDA for a vaccine for the grandchildren.
What a miraculous age we live in.
If you’re not vaccinated for whatever reasons, please talk to your doctor, do your research on how these new vaccines were developed, talk to friends and family who have been vaccinated.
Stay off of Facebook.
Think critically for your health’s sake and for those who you are around and you could endanger by getting Covid. Appreciate what has been offered, be grateful. Roll up your sleeve, say a prayer of thanks, and get your vaccines (both of them if it’s Pfizer or Moderna).
I realize there is a small risk, as there is in every single thing we do in this world.
It is a risk well worth taking. Think of the laundry list of warnings for most of the prescription meds (and many of the non-prescription meds) you take every day. It’s a risk you and I gladly accept to feel better and remain healthy.
I want us all to get past this. I don’t care about politics or about blame. I care that we and our children are well and protected. We have a way to achieve this within our grasp.
The virus doesn’t care about your politics, your beliefs, how old you are, your race, your gender or your economic status. It will do what is necessary to survive.
Let’s do the same.
Margie Richards is a reporter for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
