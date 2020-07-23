I’ve known this for a long time, but the issue of masks has really brought it home to me.
People will literally argue about anything.
I have been reading about the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. In every photo associated with that time, I see people in masks. I have read nothing about a resistance during that time to wearing masks even though so much less was known about the science of disease during that time period.
It seems intuitive doesn’t it, that covering your mouth and nose is a good start toward keeping an unwanted substance out of your airway or for preventing something you have (even if you are asymptomatic) from infecting someone else, particularly since you have no idea how that infection may affect someone else?
Am I wrong about that?
Surgeons wear masks during surgery to prevent the patient from an infection during a vulnerable time. That is understood, accepted and very much wanted.
We are all in a vulnerable position from COVID-19 right now, whether we believe we are or not. The virus doesn’t care if you believe it is a real problem, in fact were it a “thinking” entity, I am sure it would prefer that you do believe it’s all a hoax. It is just looking for a host, or should I say many hosts, so it can keep on surviving.
It’s very good at it too. A virus that always kills its hosts would have already burnt itself out, but one, like this one, that causes severe infection in about 20 percent of the population and little to even no (known) infection in the other 80 percent is good at surviving.
It’s true that most of its victims are older and/or have pre-existing conditions, such as myself, my husband or our son that make us more vulnerable to a bad or even fatal bout with the illness, but that can’t be said for everyone.
For example, reading the reports from over this past weekend it was reported that a 38-year old man with no known co-morbidities died of COVID-19.
This is still a new and emerging disease. I am thankful that the medical community, despite all that it has had against it, has learned how to treat more patients successfully. I am also hopeful that as we go forward some of the long term effects of the virus will continue to be better understood. For example, doctors are reportedly finding damage in the lungs of some patients who didn’t even realize they were ill at the time.
That being said, there is a lot we don’t know and probably won’t for a long time. Like most things, it is the benefit of time and distance from an event, even one as overwhelming as a worldwide pandemic, that will give not only the medical community but all of us a better understanding of what we are facing today.
Here is what really gets me – why wouldn’t anyone want to do all they can to protect themselves, their families and even those they don’t know from the risk of this virus?
I read a heartbreaking story in the Washington Post about a woman about my age, a retail clerk in a small town who also suffers from asthma, just trying to get people to wear a mask when they shop in the store where she works, where she needs to work to make a living.
She says they tried to be polite about it, offering free masks to customers and thanking them profusely for their cooperation, but people’s bizarre and often vehement reactions have left her exasperated and defeated, fearing the worst for her health.
“I’ll never understand what’s so hard about putting on a mask for a few minutes,” she said. “It’s common sense. It’s a requirement now in North Carolina. But this is a conservative place, and there are only 900 people in this town. We try hard to get along. We’re a small general store, and we didn’t want to end up in one of those viral videos with people spitting or screaming about their civil rights. We put a sign outside — an appeal to kindness.
If you wear a mask, it shows how much you care about us.’ We found out how much they cared. It became clear real quick.”
She said she’d watch customers pull into the parking lot without a mask on and her whole body would start to tense up. The store she works at is on the Intercoastal Waterway so people from all over the world dock in the harbor and come in the store for their supplies. She compared it to working in a big petri dish and said the shield she installed over her register would be covered with spittle in just a few hours.
Many customers ignored the signs and ignored her. She said it was a lot of “you’re infringing on my rights” and “this is a free country.”
She and her co-workers have finally given up on being polite. Now they lock the doors even during store hours and you can ring a bell if you want in. She has her pepper spray ready at the register if she needs it and my guess is she’s way past ready to use it if it comes down to it.
All this over a mask. Deep state, really? Sharia law, really?
And as far as it being a hoax – try telling that to the thousands of families worldwide who have lost loved ones or the victims who are alive but suffering with the long-term effects of COVID-19.
The virus doesn’t care about you and your paranoid delusions.
It just keeps on spreading and we keep on stewing in it.
Our freedoms are being eroded alright, but not by the masks and the hand sanitizer and the constant admonishments to do what you should have been doing your whole life – washing your hands – a lot.
People will really argue over anything.
Here’s some common sense truth; if we don’t listen to the medical professionals and adhere to the basic common sense things we’re being asked to do for ourselves and for others, we’ll be stewing in this mess long after the rest of the world has moved on from it. Right now we can’t even go to the Bahamas or Canada or even Mexico.
Here’s one final thought and it’s as plain as I know how to make it.
Yes, it is a free country, which leaves you free to be a jerk if you want.
But please, keep your @$$ away from me if you don’t also respect my right to try to protect myself and my family, and yes, even you. I don’t want to see anyone suffer needlessly.
I mean that.
Margie Richards is reporter for The Madison County Journal. She can reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.