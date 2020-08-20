I walked across the living room the other morning and my foot tapped a yellow rubber ball that had rolled out from under something. They seem to be everywhere, painful reminders of a sweet face that is no longer in our home.
Salty Dog came to us from the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter in March 2008.
I was hankering for a dog that could be a companion to our little Jack Russell, Crickett. I just called our friends at MOAS and asked them to pick me out someone. They knew us and I knew they would know who would be right, when all I knew was that I would look into those faces and want every single one of them.
Charles dropped by the shelter that afternoon and came driving up with Salty Dog in the truck with him. He was a scruffy Border Collie/Jack Russel mix.
We loved him on sight. We never even thought about changing his name as it always seemed to fit him just right. In fact, after Crickett died a few years later, we adopted another dog from the shelter and named her Pepper Anne. They looked enough alike that you would have thought they were related. They made a good pair together and if anyone is grieving more for Salty these days than us, it is Pepper. I know she misses her buddy.
Salty Dog was the smartest dog we have ever had. He would look at you as if he understood most everything you said, and I really believe he did. Sometimes we would talk about him without mentioning his name and he would just turn around and look at us right in the eye, watching our faces.
Charles said he had human eyes, and I agree.
He loved nothing more than playing ball. He would play ball until his legs and lungs just couldn’t take it anymore.
When he was young, these ball games often ended because his human gave out throwing before he was ready to stop. When that happened, he would lie down in frustration, chewing the ball and panting, taking out his leftover energy on the ball, which usually didn’t survive.
My little rat terrier, Joe, who died last August, loved Salty Dog dearly. The affection was not always mutual. Salty would get annoyed with Joe’s constant presence next to him (when Joe wasn’t in my lap) and would sometimes snap at him. It never fazed Joe, he loved his Salty and looked for him when he wasn’t close by. I would often come home to find all three of them; Salty, Joe and Pepper, asleep on their bed together.
Salty was the pack leader. It would tickle me when we’d be outside (or even sometimes inside) and a siren could be heard over on the highway. Salty would sit down first, nose pointed skyward and the other two (later, three when we got another little pup named Ginger) and slowly Salty would begin to make a low rumbling sound in his throat that eventually erupted into a howl. One by one the others would follow. It was amazing and really cute to see the little dogs, their noses pointed heavenward, howling like their ancestors, the wolves. No one ever started howling before Salty and no one kept howling after Salty stopped.
We took Salty on a trip with Crickett shortly after we got him. We went to Jekyll where he got to explore the coastline and chase the shorebirds and then made a stop in Savannah on the way back. We visited Bonaventure Cemetery, where we got the dogs out on leads to walk some of the footpaths among the live oaks and beautiful old headstones. Suddenly, Salty set down in the middle of a path, his hackles raised along his back and pointed his nose to the sky and howled. It was so unexpected. It was middle of the day and there were no sirens to be heard, just the quiet rustle of leaves and moss in the breeze.
I felt the hair stand up on the back of my neck. It was strange and I’ve never forgotten it. I always think of that moment whenever I visit. Clearly Salty saw or heard someone or something that I did not.
Earlier this terrible, strange year, I noticed that Salty looked sad. He didn’t ask to play ball and when invited play, he couldn’t make it but a toss or two before he was done. His eyes followed me, so sad, trying to tell me something. Not another bad thing, I thought. But eventually I noticed he had started to lose weight and I knew it was time to take him to the vet. With all the restrictions due to the virus, I handed him off at the door and waited while he got an exam. He had lost weight and he had a heart murmur and then after his blood work ran, it was determined he was diabetic.
We tried, we really did. We changed his insulin after the first bottle didn’t lower his blood sugar and we altered his diet and he seemed to perk up for a while. He never complained about his two shots a day, coming to sit or stand before me after his meals to get the injections. He peed in the house sometimes, which shamed him, but it was beyond his control.
Even on a high dose of insulin, his blood sugar remained higher than it should be. Thick cataracts grew over his eyes and then one morning he got up and couldn’t see. It was pitiful and so hard to watch him stumbling around.
We treated his eye inflammation and it got better but his sight was still mostly gone. He couldn’t play his beloved ball and his companions didn’t seem to interest him anymore.
He was also losing interest in even food. Finally, Charles and I made the difficult decision to help him have a peaceful end.
The vet, so kind, came to the house where he was sedated in his own bed. I stroked and talked to him the whole time and Pepper lay down by his side as we said goodbye to our very good, very loved, boy.
We have his ashes but most of all we have his memory and all those balls that appear out of nowhere it seems. I think he may be telling me it’s time to play ball again with the others, but I just haven’t had the heart to, not yet. One day we’ll play again, but it won’t be the same without our Salty Dog.
Margie Richards is a reporter and office manager for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.