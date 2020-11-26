I am so thankful.
It has been a rough year for all of us in one way or another and I confess I won’t be sad to see the backside of 2020. I may even stay up until midnight instead for turning in at my usual 9 p.m.
I don’t think things will be better, at least not at first, but I do have some hope, something that has been sadly lacking in my life for a lot of this now-waning year.
January started off badly from the get go when we got bad news about our son’s health, which just about sent Charles and I off the deep end. Nothing worries you like something that affects your children, regardless of their age. He’s already had a lot of serious health problems in his young life and to find out he had chronic heart failure on top of everything else was almost too much to bear.
While still reeling from that, along came Covid. Due to this, we haven’t seen our son, who lives in Ohio, for fear of inadvertently infecting him and we won’t see him for the holidays this year either, as it is just too dangerous. He may be 35, but he is still our baby and we miss him.
The news of several possible vaccines gives us hope that we will get to see him some time in the new year, but we are trying not to get our hopes too high. In the meantime, our daily prayer is that his health continues to improve and that he can avoid this virus at all costs. We are thankful that his health has improved as the months have gone by and hope that that continues.
It was a tough year financially too and I know we are not alone in that. I am thankful for our health and grateful that our daughter and her family are all well and healthy. I am thankful for the health and safety of all our family.
We lost several pets this year too and we miss them still, but I am grateful for the time we had with them and so thankful for the ones who still share our lives.
I am grateful for my friends. Though we can’t do the get-togethers, we so enjoy right now or go on those treasured “girl trips,” I am thankful for the ways we can communicate and for their sweet and loving faces. I am grateful for long talks and for the ability to share troubles and strife as well as the happy times. This year has made me more determined than ever not to take any of them for granted. Friendship and fellowship are precious gifts.
I am glad that The Journal is still part of the community. The newspaper business is not exactly a thriving industry right now, but I am thankful that we have survived another year. I appreciate all those readers that I have heard from who have told me that they value the paper. It means a lot to all of us.
I am thankful for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris. I don’t think much about the “D” or the “R” (I never have) but I do think about what the politicians and leaders I support represent. And while not perfect, of course, I am grateful for the respectful tenor and the tone of that they have set. It elevates the conversation and it elevates our country in the eyes of the world and that makes me proud. I have not felt that pride in a long time, so I am very thankful for that.
And as an animal lover, I am so thankful for the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. They have really struggled this year and the pandemic has had a negative effect on the pet population, as the spay/neuter clinic had to be closed for a while. It also hampered fundraising. These extra challenges to an already hard job make me particularly grateful to the employees, volunteers and the board of directors who give their all to saving as many animals as possible every single day. They speak and advocate for the voiceless and are a valuable and indispensable part of this community and beyond.
MOAS is truly a diamond in the rough.
Charles and I added a new MOAS kitty to our family this year. “Charlie” came to us in June and brought some much needed fun kitten joy to a stressful time. He was supposed to be my kitty, but Charles is definitely his favorite (must have something to do with the name). And while I am a little jealous, I can live with that.
And last, but definitely not least, I am thankful for the privilege of writing this week’s Thanksgiving feature story. It has all the great elements of a heartwarming story. It’s about family, sacrifice and selflessness. It is full of grace and love. It’s about the best of human nature. It made me cry some happy tears for a change and for that I am particularly grateful. I hope it adds a little extra blessing to your Thanksgiving as well.
Margie Richards is a reporter for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
