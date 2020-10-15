One of the things I enjoy most about the changing seasons is observing our fellow creatures and how they adapt and change with them.
Now that we’re halfway into October, my once busy hummingbird feeders by the window are empty, except for one solitary fellow that still visits in the morning and occasionally in the evenings. I will leave one feeder up for now until I don’t see him/her anymore.
It makes me sad to see the glorious little birds, shot through with delicate sunlit colors, leave this area for warmer climates. I am heartened only by the thought that some late March/early April day I will begin to see them again. This spring I saw one at the big picture window in our front room before I had given a thought to putting up a feeder, for all the world staring in at me, asking where his meal was.
I am constantly amazed and humbled by the intelligence of animals of all kinds, just as I am frequently disappointed by how most of my own species blatantly disregard any creature other than themselves.
I watched a Netflix documentary (that’s right I’m watching a lot of Netflix these days) entitled My Octopus Teacher. Please take the time to watch this incredible soul refreshing story and gorgeous cinematography with your children or grandchildren if possible. It’s so much more than a documentary. It is about a life-changing event told by the calm voice of its narrator, filmmaker Craig Foster, who in the midst of a life crisis and crippling depression that he does not specifically name, returns to his boyhood home along the coast of South Africa, taking to the chilling water looking for a sense of peace. It is there that he begins a strange 300-day friendship, which ultimately gives him outlook on life, a new purpose and even a new relationship with his only child.
We watch as he swims, weaving himself in and out of the kelp forest with only a mask, flippers, snorkel and a camera. Day after day as his body acclimates to the water’s temperature, he can go farther, though he has to come up for air frequently. He finds that without an air tank and scuba diving equipment, the underwater wildlife pays less regard to him, allowing him to move more freely among them.
Then one day he spots an octopus just as she is emerging from a multitude of shells she has amassed around her as an ingenuous camouflage. He finds where her den is and decides to visit her every day. At first, she is naturally frightened and alarmed by his presence, but also seemingly just as curious as he is.
As the days go on, she begins to get so used to his presence that she carries on hunting and living, even seeming to play at times. He leaves his camera on the ocean floor for a bit and finds that she has examined it with her tentacles, tasted it and eventually knocked it over.
Finally, he moves in closer and she reaches out a tentative tentacle and touches his hand. One day, she surprises him by swimming directly up to him and attaching herself to his hand, then to his chest. It is a stunning moment.
Once while interacting with her, he realizes he must go up for air and to his great surprise she doesn’t jump off as usual, but clings around his hand as he swims to the surface.
Small, striped pajama sharks are her most deadly predator and he witnesses several of her close calls with them, with one biting off an arm at one point. Clearly in pain, she makes her way slowly back to her den where she stays for several days until the leg begins to slowly regenerate.
Her shape-shifting, color changing patterns are astounding, only matched by her intelligence and ability to adapt her thinking, hunting and survival skills as each unique situation demands.
As time goes by, Foster begins to spend more time with his son again, teaching him things as they roam the shore and in the ocean, even taking him to visit the octopus, and she comes to accept him too.
She lives alone, as all her species do, until one day he spots another octopus near her and realizes mating has begun. He is excited to see this part of her life, but also desperately sad, realizing that his time with her is coming to an end, as is her life cycle. Once the clutch of thousands of eggs is laid, she stays in her den, the life slowly ebbing out of her as the eggs grow. Her only task now is to live long enough for them to hatch and she does.
As they drift away on the underwater current, she is left to die.
Foster is a witness to her last moments.
I know that sounds terribly sad and it is, but he goes on to describe how she changed his life in so many ways. That in loving her and in her strange and wonderful acceptance of him, he learned how to better understand himself and others. He said it gave him a new viewpoint on life – not just his – but on all creatures and made him realize just how fragile all life is, including the planet that we all live on.
He said the most important lesson she taught him is that we are all a part of this place, not just a visitor.
And he no longer dives alone. In addition to his son he began a new project with other divers to protect the fragile kelp forests and ecosystems along the coasts of South Africa.
The narrator’s gentle voice, coupled with the soul stirring music, images of a foreign world and the remarkably intelligent and strange beauty of his “teacher” on the screen made me feel refreshed and renewed.
I think we could all use a dose of that these days.
Margie Richards is a reporter for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
