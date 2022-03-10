I don’t know about you, but I have a hard time just being still long enough to be thankful. Grateful.
To deliberately take the time to look around at all that is good (even during these tough, divisive times) not just in my own life, but in everything, things like nature, the sound of my granddaughters’ laughter, a friend’s call or text, a cat’s purr, a cool breeze or my husband’s smile.
It is so very easy to just think about what the next goal is, and sadly, far too easy to think about what the next thing to acquire is. Acquiring, earning, we are always working toward something else it seems, rather than letting go and just being where we are in that particular moment and being content.
I have come to realize that being content is a lot different from being happy. Nobody is going to be happy all the time and people who pretend to constant happiness are doing just that – pretending. But contentment, well that I believe comes from somewhere else, somewhere deep inside and it isn’t based on anything temporal.
I do know that those who seem genuinely content exude something that attracts others like bees to honey. You can sense the peace and you want to soak up some of what they have. It’s just nice to be around those kinds of people. The don’t have anything to prove – they are genuine, and you feel it, you can relax in their presence
I don’t envy much, not like I used to when I was younger but that kind of contentment is something I can aspire to. I do find that possessions mean less to me the older I get. I am at the place now where I want to own less, not more. Sometimes the sheer weight of the things that I’ve accumulated over the years feels like an albatross around my neck.
I am learning more and more not to compare myself to others, but instead to bloom where I am planted, working to be the best version of myself that I can be.
I read an opinion piece in Huffpost magazine a few Thanksgivings ago that has stuck with me. Of course, it was a holiday piece, talking about it being the time of year when we tend to think most about all the special things and people in our lives and express our gratitude for them.
The author expressed a desire to hold onto the thankful, joyful feelings of the season all year long and suggested developing an “attitude of gratitude,” which is also the title of a book by New York Times bestselling author Lewis Howes.
The book talks about cultivating a thankful mindset, making it a conscious habit to express thankfulness and appreciation to God, to your friends and family and in all parts of your life.
And it occurred to me that making that conscious effort requires one to think about each part of their life, really take the time to think about all the things that make up their world, both the big and the small.
“If you concentrate on what you have, you’ll always have more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you’ll never have enough.,” according to a quote from the book. That is so true, cataloging all you have either in your mind or better yet on paper is really eye-opening.
Even though thinking of all those I’ve lost makes me sad, it also makes me grateful for having known and loved each one of them. My life is so rich because of the memories I have of them.
The author also recommends starting a gratitude journal, making a note every evening of the things you are most grateful for, proud of and excited about.
Writing down those things really brings it all into focus and leaves a written record for you, and for others later on, to look back on.
I think it’s also good to tell those we love, often, how much they mean to us and how grateful we are for them.
Everyone loves to be acknowledged, to feel noticed and appreciated. Never underestimate how much expressing gratitude for things big and small can mean to someone. It can change someone’s whole day for the better.
And goodness knows, we can all use a lift of spirit, a spark of joy in these uncertain times.
Margie Richards is a reporter and columnist for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.