Jekyll Island has always been a favorite place for my husband and I to visit over our 40-plus years of married life. We have been there with friends and with our children and their friends many times and made many memories.
Last week we made some more very special memories with our daughter, her husband and our three precious granddaughters.
And I learned the lesson all over again that no matter how much you plan, how many adventures you try to work in to a trip, or even how much seems to go wrong, it always, always comes down to the moments, special and almost always unplanned that make a trip truly memorable, and so it was the same this time.
Some moments that are frozen in time for me are Charles (Grandpa) sitting on the screened in back porch of our rental house on nearby St. Simons with one or more of the grand-girls in the early mornings, all snuggled up in their beach blankets (courtesy of our daughter, Miranda), watching funny videos on Grandpa’s iPad or just talking and cracking each other up. So precious, so unforgettable.
We all took our bikes and Skylar, 7, learned how to ride hers without her training wheels on a marsh trail on Jekyll on our last day. Her sense of accomplishment filled us all with delight. And I was reminded again or her humor and candor, her sense of family and her sharp wit.
Then there was an early morning ride Grandpa and I took with our oldest, 9-year old Madison. Grandpa took the lead and I brought up the rear, and with Madison safely ensconced between us we rode the quiet neighborhood around our beach house. It was my first time back on a bike in a couple of years and between the emotion of riding with Madison and my husband and the sheer joy of being on a bike again after knee surgery, my heart was filled with gratitude. Madison is so like her mother it was déjà vu to see her long blond hair blowing out from underneath her helmet and watch her joy in being able “to go really fast.”
And our baby, Ashlyn, was spending her last week as a 3-year old on this trip, riding her own small bike, pumping her little legs as fast as she could. We let her go as far as she could before Miranda or our son-in-law Josh would put her inside a pull behind cart on their own bikes where she would promptly tell them to “speed up.” Hilarious and so cute. No matter what she said (or what she repeated), it could crack us all up. She’s just so darn cute, even when she’s being a little naughty. We celebrated an early 4th birthday with her the last morning or our stay, complete with small cake and a round of Happy Birthday.
One day a butterfly landed on my hand while we were on the beach and the girls all gathered around to get a look at it. The butterfly sat unafraid on my thumb as we admired his intricate markings and watched his tiny proboscis work in and out as he examined the skin around my thumb. Sensitive and intuitive Madison said unexpectedly that maybe God had sent him as a messenger to me to thank me for “all the stray animals” Grandpa and I have helped find homes for over the years.” It brought tears to my eyes and as I looked at the butterfly and he looked back at me, I did feel the Lord all around me. I told Madison that God couldn’t have thought up a better way to thank me or make me aware of His presence.
It also brought home the realization that children are always watching (the good and the bad) actions of the adults in their lives, even when we think they aren’t and secondly that sometimes it takes a child to reconnect us with the beauty and the mystery of life, in all its forms. I was overcome once again with a feeling of gratitude. The butterfly eventually flew away but I won’t forget it, or the moment it inspired.
Then there were the moments to enjoy watching our son-in-law Josh interact with his girls. He is such a kind and intuitive father. He knows how to give his whole self over to them and their play. Whether it was racing them from the beach chairs to the waterline, playing an exaggerated version of hop scotch or just engaging them in moments of sheer silliness, it made me happy that they have such a dad to love and care for them.
And Miranda, who is homeschooling the girls, made every adventure a fun learning experience. So they learned about the history of the area, the ecology of the marsh and the islands and spent an afternoon at Jekyll’s turtle center. We saw a roseate spoonbill crane in the marsh and many other creatures to discuss and learn more about.
And finally, but absolutely not least, there were the moments Charles and I spent with our daughter alone, to reconnect with our own little girl. For Charles and I, it reaffirmed our pride in her as a woman, a mother and a wife. She is a jewel in our lives, and along with her brother, who we were missing on this trip, are the best things we have ever done with our lives.
Last week was a long time coming, what with schedules, busy lives and unexpected troubles, but I hope it is the first of many such times to treasure.
It truly is the moments that matter; everything else can be left by the wayside of time.
Margie Richards is a reporter for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
