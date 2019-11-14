November is the month of lengthening darkness, falling leaves, dank drizzles and cold blustery northeast winds. It’s the beginning of what I think of as the shadow time.
The brilliant sun-kissed leaves of the hardwoods lose their sparkling shimmer and turn a somber brown as they fall to the ground, piling up like so many long ago memories, one on top of another. The changing warm climate messes with the timeline of some of this, but it still eventually comes around to this familiar pattern.
Walking in the woods or even down a tree-lined country road is a task in coming to terms with the inevitability of endings.
The birds have, for the most part, fallen silent. The chatter that’s provided the backdrop to every outdoor moment in warmer, sunnier times has gone mostly quiet. Those that haven’t left for warmer climates sit stoically and mostly silently on tree limbs and power lines, fluffed out and waiting for whatever’s next, sounding the alarm when a hawk flies near, their camouflage of lush greenery gone, leaving them exposed. The songs of summer, of new life, are over for now.
Long shadows walk with us wherever we go until by mid-afternoon they’re enveloped by the encroaching ever present darkness.
As you can probably tell, every November fills me with melancholy, some Novembers more than others.
It was 39 Novembers ago when my mother died.
I remember that, for some reason, there was not an annual trip to the mountains that last autumn. I also remember standing outside with her on a late October day and hearing her remark that the trees on the hillside near our house couldn’t be beat by any mountain views. She stood there for a long time, staring wistfully, while I found myself covertly staring at her, memorizing every line of her profile.
I wonder now if perhaps she knew in some sense that there would be no more mountain views for her, or perhaps she had simply learned what I am learning; to appreciate the moment because those moments are inevitably growing shorter and scarcer. There is far more left behind than there is ahead any way you slice it.
This autumn at age 60 and a half, I have lived longer than she did by a few months. I feel my mortality in my bones, I see it in the mirror and I sense it in my soul. It’s a thing every creature surely feels, but perhaps it’s only the human creature who struggles so to come to terms with it or conversely, works valiantly to avoid thoughts of it all together. Either way, the fact of it is still there.
I am also old enough to have had few health “blips,” concerns that have so far come with some anxiety but ended in a reprieve.
The reprieves, for that’s all they are, won’t last forever, but I am grateful for each one, just the same.
I am also grateful, most of the time now, to be able to pull back the dark curtain of this seasonal funk enough to realize that from all this darkness, dankness and drab, new life will paint itself across the landscape in just a few months, beginning with the brave yellow heads of the daffodils, those brilliant, lovely harbingers of renewal and resurrection.
Life goes on.
Margie Richards is a reporter and office manager for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
