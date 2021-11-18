My daughter has encouraged me more than once to write the story of my life.
And it’s a good idea, not so much because it is my story, or that my story is anything special — but because it is also hers and her children’s story. It is her brother Zack’s story. In fact, it’s a lot of people’s story, because to write about my story, I also have to incorporate the bits and pieces of my family’s story that fit like quilt blocks into mine — one piece anchors another — and it takes all the pieces to make the pattern of a life.
So I’ve started doing that, in fits and starts, in bits and pieces, and often not in chronological order, but rather as a memory comes to me. I hope I can make it make some sense before I write the final page (or the story comes to an unexpected end), or Miranda may be left with more of a puzzle than a narrative.
I started the first “story of my life” with my first memory, figuring that is as good a place as any.
I love food so it’s fitting that that first memory involves chocolate cake. I was standing up and leaning on the back of a kitchen chair in my mama’s kitchen, age 2, watching her make my birthday cake. She used an old metal mixing bowl (one I still use to this day) and she mixed the homemade batter with a wooden spoon until it was thick and smooth. After she poured it out into round cake pans, she handed me the bowl and my own small spoon to scrape the bowl with. It was delicious. I can still remember the taste of that homemade batter on my tongue and the scraping sound of the spoon on the bowl.
Later that day, my cake and I were assembled in the front yard for a photo shoot. My mama’s old Cub camera didn’t have a working flash, so all our family occasions in those days were recorded outside. I still have the black and white picture of me standing next to the table that held my cake decorated with two candles, my daddy crouching down behind me, I suspect not so much to be in the picture as to keep me from attacking the cake until the picture could be made.
I also write about my daddy who died when I was 10 and how my son has his grandfather’s hands and stands just the way he does; how his tongue sticks out between his teeth when he is concentrating really hard, all just like Daddy. I also note how Miranda eyes are the same blue as her own daddy’s and how she sometimes reminds me of my mother, who died when I was just 21. These are precious and notable things to know and to pass on in any family.
Thinking about storytelling always brings me back to the memory of the master storyteller of my Daddy’s family – my aunt Donnie Mae. She never wrote a book or even a story; rather she released her tales of the past, of ghosts, of family history (and mystery), into the air with her soft voice. I can still hear that voice, which held me transfixed with the details of a life I could hardly imagine. Days spent in cotton fields, other days watching baby brothers and sisters when she was little more than a baby herself. She told of her brother Sammy, 5 years old and gravely ill with some kind of fever, asking their mother if he was going to die, and that if he did, would Donnie (his constant playmate) be able to find him. It was an old heartbreak of hers that is also one of mine, ever since I heard her voice crack with grief as she told it.
Then there were the tales she told about living in haunted old sharecropper houses, many of them likely former slave cabins. In some, you could see the chickens pecking underneath the floorboards. In others, there was a presence that could make the hair stand up on the back of your neck. Bumps in the night, mysterious knocks on the door and a white panther-like creature that roamed Bluestone Creek were all part and parcel of the stories she told. Once a rabid dog, foaming at the mouth, ran through the open door, the kids all scrambling up on the table to get away from it. That life, those days, the old schoolhouse she, my daddy and their other siblings attended, all came to life through those stories. I wish I had taken the time to write them down as she told them, or even better, to have recorded them.
It was a different time when I listened to Aunt Donnie’s stories as I grew up. It seems we took more time to listen. There was barely TV and radio in our homes, let alone today’s distractive technology. When someone told a story, you listened, and if that story was well told, like Aunt Donnie’s, you remembered.
My mama also told some stories of her own family and the ones I remember most are the about her own mother, my maternal grandmother. The way she described her makes me think some of my own personality comes from her; how she sometimes had “the blues” (nobody then admitted to or was even diagnosed with depression). She talked about how her mother lost all her siblings, except one older brother, to the 1918 pandemic when she was a teenager and how she later lost her own oldest daughter (my mama’s sister) at age 20. Hard things and hard times. No wonder my mama often began a sentence about her own mother with “poor old Mama…”
It’s important to know the things that have come before; the good and the bad. It helps you know what you are made of. Sometimes when I am going through a hard time it helps me to remember what my Mama faced, what my Aunt Donnie faced, what all those others who came before me faced. It encourages me to know that maybe I am made of stronger stuff than I think.
Writing one’s own story means writing the story of others, so those who come after, like my three little granddaughters and the others to come, will know something of where they came from and what they are made of. And they’ll know where that curly hair or that dimple or that particular color in their eyes comes from too.
Margie Richards is a reporter for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
