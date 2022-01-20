When I was a child, snow days, apart from Christmas, were the most thrilling part of winter. And the fact that they were often few and far between made it even more exciting. We lived in an old house with a high foundation that meant that temperatures below freezing often brought frozen pipes and then of course ice and heavy snow usually brought down the power lines too. Space heaters provided heat, so bedrooms were cold and piled high with quilts, but none of that meant anything to me when there was snow on the ground.
No, I would wait as patiently as possible to be strapped into layers of clothing and waterproof galoshes so I could get outside and build a snowman. My daddy made me a “sled” fashioned from an old board with drilled holes that he looped a rope through for handles, and I used that to slide down the hills in our big yard. It was heaven. I didn’t come in until forced to and once thawed out immediately started begging to go back out.
Some of my favorite memories as a mother come from Charles and me playing with Miranda and Zack in the snow when they were small. Our power was usually out then too, but candlelit Christmas nights and warm soup on the gas stove and a fire in the woodstove where we all piled up to sleep are among the best of memories.
We watched our grandkids via Facetime enjoy a few moments of snow time from their home in Canton on Sunday and it made me happy to see the joy on their little faces.
Snow days are good days for the young and the young at heart.
Of course, never plentiful, snow is even rarer these days. As the world has generally gotten warmer, those days become less and less frequent and will likely continue to do so.
Southerners as a rule have mixed emotions about snow, which often brings icy roads and limited travel. We just don’t have time for it and unlike our northern neighbors, we don’t know how to “live with it” as a part of life. It can be a fun holiday yes, as this past weekend was, but we don’t want to have to deal with it day to day.
I pretty much fall into that category as I’ve gotten older. I don’t like to fall down (which is so much easier to do than it once was, it seems), so I don’t spend much time out in the snow, but instead prefer to enjoy it coming down from the comfort of a fire in the living room. And if I have somewhere to be, it makes me feel anxious, because I don’t want to drive in it, period.
As I write this on the Monday morning after, I’m looking out on the frozen woods that have not yet begun to melt and am glad that I don’t have to negotiate frozen curves on Hwy. 29 this morning or worry about the dreaded “black ice,” — every Southern driver’s greatest fear.
The scene is beautiful, but I hope it’ll be gone by tomorrow because I have things to do and places to be. That’s the purely selfish part of me.
The better part of me knows that there are people, neighbors if you will, right here in this county who don’t have adequate heat and nutrition, that there are children who are in need and while they may enjoy the snow as any child would, I know that they are also cold and hungry. It hurts my heart.
And as an animal lover, I can’t help but think of all the strays that are out in the cold. I am thinking of one in particular, a little dog that I’ve been feeding, along with some other folks. He hasn’t given in to anyone’s attempts to catch him so far, so I hope he is OK. I know there are many like him who probably don’t have anyone feeding them. These are my thoughts on a Monday morning snow day holiday for many.
I hope all who read this enjoyed it while it lasted, had their bread and milk stocked up, kept warm and cozy and took a moment to appreciate the beauty that the ever rarer “snow day” brought to our little part of the world.
Margie Richards is a reporter and columnist for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.