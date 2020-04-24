After so many years of hearing that the world would face a pandemic at some point, at long last here it is. And I get the feeling that it won’t be the last.
We’ve certainly proved we’re not ready for such an event, despite the warnings.
And I don’t agree with the president that it “came out of nowhere” or that it started as a hoax to drive him from office, as he said to thousands of people all packed together at a rally in North Carolina in late February.
I remember writing a column back in January (seems like years ago now) where I spoke of how the then economic boom could blow up just like it did in 2008 and how easily everyone’s 401K money could blow away like so much chaff in the wind. And though I knew it was so as I wrote it, it still makes my head spin at just how fast it all happened, like flipping a switch. Last year all I kept thinking was that it felt like early 2008 did, it felt like something was in the wind and it wasn’t good.
But this crisis is so different than 2008’s financial bust and to my mind much more devastating than the Great Recession. So many thousands are dead — someone’s loved one; so many who are forever changed by what they’ve been through.
And or those of you who think it’s all so much ado about nothing, get your heads out of where the sun don’t shine and talk to someone who’s been seriously ill with COVID-19 and lived to tell the tale and talk to or read about someone who had a loved one die, all alone, in isolation in a hospital with a tube stuck down their throat where they didn’t even get to say good-bye. Then there is the myriad of health care workers who’ve seen the hell of it firsthand and who go home every night wondering if they’re carrying something deadly home to their loved ones.
They will keep living (or God forbid, dying) with that for a long time, regardless of what politicians do about opening up the economy.
These are our heroes; frontline warriors in a fight with an invisible enemy who doesn’t care who you are.
And those people walking around protesting, toting American (or is it “Merican”) flags, wearing their guns and their MAGA gear? They’re just setting us up for worse things to come and putting themselves, their families and you and me at risk.
Remember that in the days to come.
This is the greatest public health crisis in a century and yet, after months of dealing with it, watching the number of cases and deaths first in China, then Europe, and now here in our own country and state climb day by day, it seems we barely understand it.
No one thinks the United States or any other country can afford economically or mentally to stay in a lockdown mode until a treatment or a vaccine arrives, but what we do need right now is information that is frustratingly difficult to obtain.
The most frustrating thing of all is that we don’t know what we don’t know even as government leaders implement plans to reopen society.
For starters, we do know that we don’t know the scope of COVID-19. We don’t have the data we need to know how many have had the virus, how many have died (we do know the figures we have are way too low) or how many may still be spreading it. We don’t know how its trajectory will change as people get back to their normal routines.
Will it flare back up like a wildfire or will it show up in small patches that can be stomped out quickly? If you think you know the answer to that, you’re either lying or delusional, or maybe both.
We don’t know how many people have lost their jobs (the 22 million or so new unemployment applications surely underrepresent those who are out of work) and we don’t know how many businesses are down for the count.
Locally, county officials don’t really know any more than we do. They know there have been 15 “officially” confirmed positive cases and at least one death as of this writing.
The Georgia Department of Public Health hasn’t provided demographics, addresses or any details about any of them to local officials who need to know these things, meaning no contact tracing has been done to determine who else the confirmed cases may have infected along the way.
Because of our country’s slow response out of the gate with testing and limiting contact, we have no idea how many in this country were or are infected. Many were likely asymptomatic (though still contagious) or had very mild symptoms. How far those chains of infection have spread is anyone’s guess at this point. Just last week, finally, we were told that anyone with symptoms could get a test, though you still need a referral from a medical professional. That’s great but it’s a least a month too late.
So many people have asked for tests over all these weeks, but were turned away. Unless they were extremely ill and couldn’t breathe, they were most likely turned away due to the CDC’s strict guidelines because there were so few test kits available and the CDC was doing all the testing itself in the beginning. Most were told they might well have COVID-19, but all that could be offered was advice to go home, isolate themselves for at least 14 days and come back if they couldn’t breathe.
The Trump administration’s plan for reopening the economy explicitly calls for up-to-date data, though who really has or will have strong data as they make these life and death decisions. Today Governor Kemp told gyms, nail and hair salons they can open on Friday (Friday!) with restaurants and movies theaters to follow on Monday. What strong data does he have to base this on? How many lives will this cost? And what happened to the May 1 shelter-in-place?
What we do know is that the cases and the deaths continue to mount in this state as I write this.
And what about those antibody tests that are supposed to give us an idea of who “might” be immune? According to what I’m reading, the FDA has allowed private companies to fast track some of these tests and do their own trials. I don’t about you, but that doesn’t give me a lot of faith in any sort of accuracy.
We don’t know when we’ll have a treatment, whether summer will calm the spread and even if it does, we don’t know whether the virus will boomerang on us in the fall in an even stronger wave. We don’t know whether we’re immune once we’ve had it or for how long such immunity might last.
We just don’t know.
We don’t know when it’ll be safe to fly, go to a ball game or a movie theater or pack into a school or a church and it’s pretty scary to know we may likely find that out through trial and error in a process which will cost some of us our lives.
Margie Richards is a reporter and office manager for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
