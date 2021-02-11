The daffodils were late this year. After 2020, I really needed the feeling of hope they never fail to bring me.
I kept looking and looking for the first signs – their little green sprouts pushing up through the cold ground on a cold winter day are always my first signs that spring really will be back again, that all this darkness and drab will one day soon give way and new life will paint itself across the landscape, beginning with the yellow brush strokes of the daffodils, those brilliant, lovely harbingers of renewal and resurrection.
Finally, just last week my husband sent me a picture while I was at work of three sets of them pushing up just barely above the ground in our shaded backyard — no blooms yet, but they were making their move. He knows how much their appearance means to me; so much so that after we first moved here 22 years ago he bought and planted over 100 bulbs around our yard.
And just a few days ago, a dear friend sent me a picture of one single solitary bloom she found at her grandmother’s old homestead. We share a love for the flowers and the color yellow.
When my kids were younger, they would scavenge for daffodils to bring to me for my birthday. When they were little, they would go pick them from the yard and bring them in, their little cold faces turned up for a kiss. A dozen or so daffodils in a mason jar are more gorgeous to me than a bouquet of roses any day.
I still have a 2015 note pinned to the refrigerator door that my son brought me, accompanied by a small vase of daffodils, before he moved out of state.
I do love them and they are my favorite flower, not only because they bloom near my birthday, but because they are they signal a welcome change to what I call “the dark season.” They are my assurance from the Creator that yes, indeed, it may be below freezing this morning, but another season filled with sunlight and color is just around the corner.
When April and May come around and I am enjoying the color and new life of all the flowers my husband, the master gardener, has planted in our yard, I will not forget the memory or the yellow glory of the small flower that told me these days were coming, and feel a sense of melancholy that their flowering days are already over, that is until some cold winter day next year when they will once again present themselves to proclaim that better, warmer, sunnier days are ahead.
There are so many associations with someone you love. For example, I can never smell a gardenia without thinking of my mother. She had a huge gardenia bush that grew by our front porch. Every year, I would pick a few for her. We didn’t have air conditioning, so on summer nights our windows stood wide open, the breeze (and sometimes a window fan) pumping the sweet fragrance of that bush straight into the house. It made for some sweet dreams and some sweet childhood memories. The bright and colorful Sweet Williams of fall always make me think of my Aunt Donnie Mae. She had them growing all around her little house and she showed me how the little seedpods could be popped in your fingers, which scattered the little seeds all over the ground. It’s funny what triggers a memory.
So it makes me happy to hope that when my loved ones see daffodils some future day, they will remember how I loved the little yellow flowers and how I loved each of them. And maybe, just maybe, those first splashes of yellow will also give them a sense of hope and a promise for better days ahead.
Yes, the daffodil is indeed my favorite flower and yellow, the color of the daffodil, of summer sunlight, is my favorite color.
Margie Richards is a reporter for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
