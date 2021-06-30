Happy Birthday USA!
In honor of our nation’s independence we will host a “Red, White, and Bluegrass” party July 1, catered by Zeb’s Barbecue. Come hungry and bring some extra cash for the old fashion cake walk. Lamar and The Shiloh Bluegrass Band will be here to provide some excellent music. We can’t wait to see all of our members.
We are gearing up for our next summer parking lot farmers market here at the center. Join us July 10, 8 a.m. to noon and check out our local vendors and all that they have to offer. Do you have a crafty hobby? Or maybe some produce or food to sell? We still have room for vendors for this market and would love to see you. Please call the center at 706-795-6250 or email jlastinger@madisonco.us to reserve your spot today. Katie Blevins from Bold Spring Blooms along with Kasi Romo from Joyce’s Floral and Co. will be offering a Floral Make and Take workshop in conjunction with our market on July 10. The class will take place inside the center at 11 a.m. This will be a fundraiser event through our Advisory Council benefiting the Senior Center. This is the last week to sign up for this class. For more information or to sign up please contact the senior center or visit our Facebook page.
We have lots of fun planned for July. On July 6, we will have our monthly “Devotions with David” in our media room. The Trammell Family will visit us for gospel singing on July 8t and our salon will also be open on this day with Mrs. Chrissy Belk coming to give us all summer makeovers. On July 9, we will take a trip to Gina Belles for some tasty lunch. We have a trip planned on July 19 to visit Harrah’s Cherokee Casino for a day of fun at trying our luck with some gambling. Before we leave out for Cherokee, we will have some card lessons on July 16 for anyone wishing to learn their hand at playing Black Jack before our trip.
We have rescheduled our water day at the splash pad for July 20. We will have a day of fun in the water followed by a picnic lunch and picnic games. On July 22 we will offer a program titled Banking for Seniors at 10 a.m. We will finish out the month as with some tasty lunch prepared by our very own Kevin King on July 23. We will play Bingo on July 2, 9 and 27. Check out our calendar to see what other fun activities we have this month. As always our gym is open daily, Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have Tai Chi this month on July 2 and July 22. Our “Moving with Mandy” exercise class will be on July 23.
The Madison County Senior Center is an active living center for adults 55 and older. This is not just “something for the old folks.” There is something for everyone. Come give it a try. Lunch is served daily at 11:30 a.m. for $2 per plate and there is always fun to be had here. Good things are happening here; don’t be left out. Call us anytime at 706-795-6250, or come by Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for more information. You can also check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors to learn more about our services and how to get involved. We look forward to hearing from you.
Jennifer Lastinger is assistant director of the Madison County Senior Center.
