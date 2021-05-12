May has arrived and spring is in full bloom.
Each spring as the world around us turns back green it gives a feeling of starting fresh and a new hope of what is to come. At the senior center we are kicking off springtime with lots of hope for what the summer brings and the possibility of new adventures.
We finished up April with a very successful plant sale. We raised a total of $3,200 through our greenhouse sale this year. We couldn’t have done this without the Madison County Ladies Homestead Group, who facilitated our sale this year and contributed so much time and even some of their own plants to our greenhouse. We are excited to be able to put this money towards the many fun activities that we offer for our members this year. Thank you to everyone who helped with our sale or purchased plants this year.
Our May calendar is full of lots of fun. We started our month off with a Cinco De Mayo party on May 6. On May 11, offered a ceramic painting class for our members with several options of bird houses to paint. Our local Pilot Club chapter is hosting a game of Bingo on May 13 and we will enjoy some good gospel singing by the Chitwood family on May 17, as well as the Trammell family on May 20. Our members will have the opportunity to try their hand at some axe throwing on May 18 when Lumberjaxe from Athens visits with two mobile axe throwing units. Mixed in to all the fun will be some karaoke on May 27. Our salon will be open on May 13 with Mrs. Chrissy Belk getting us all styled up for spring. As always, our gym is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and we will offer a special Friday Moving with Mandy exercise class on Friday May 14 at 10 a.m.
We hope to resume our normal operating hours in June.
If all goes well, we will also resume our monthly field trips. We look forward to getting back to our new normal and hope that we get to enjoy many new and exciting trips with one another. Stay tuned for updates about our hours and about the exciting trips we will have planned in the future.
This summer we will host the first-annual Madison County Farmers Market in our parking lot. Markets will take place the second Saturday of each month June to September. We still have room for food, produce, or craft vendors. Booth fees are $20 for an outdoor booth in our parking lot and $25 for an indoor booth under our covered picnic shelter. Booth fees includes one table and all booth fees go directly towards benefiting the senior center. To reserve a booth, please call us at 706-795-6250 or email us at jlastinger@madisonco.us. We ask that vendors reserve and pre-pay for their spot by 3 p.m. the Thursday before market day. We are excited to have the community come together this summer for a fun day supporting local vendors.
Good things are happening here. Don’t be left out. Call us anytime at 706-795-6250, or come by Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for more information. You can also check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors/ to learn more about our services and how to get involved. We look forward to hearing from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.