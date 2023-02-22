The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) took in a total of 122 dogs and cats in January. There were 108 adoptions, 94 transferred to rescues, and eight reclaimed by the owners for a total of 210 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes. The shelter also had an additional 78 returned from foster homes and 23 going out to foster homes.
Here's our best January story. Thanks to Erica!
"Back over the summer in June, we had four little tabby kittens brought in that were born on someone's property. They were about seven weeks old. All four kittens tested positive for Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV). It is harder to adopt cats with FIV, either because the home already has cats or they are unfamiliar with FIV.
These four sweethearts spent 202 days in our shelter until the Gallagher's came in to adopt a cat after suffering the loss of their elderly cats. One of our staff (Jesse) quickly learned that they had an empty home and immediately introduced the couple to our fantastic four! They originally wanted to adopt just two of the cats, but jokingly our manager told them they should not separate them, and next thing we know they are adopting all four!
We are over-the-moon happy that not one but all four of our FIV kitties were adopted. Boone, Peggy-Sue, Soann and Sally-Mae now have a furever home."
Finally, this month we are highlighting our wonderful fosters, with a letter from one of our most ambitious foster families, Deb and Howard Rolf. If you've ever wondered how there can sometimes be more animals going out in a month than coming in, it is because we rely on these foster homes to care for many, many pets until a permanent home is found for them.
So thank you Deb for your submission and for all that you do saving lives here in the bicounty area!
Fostering dogs for MOAS is one of my favorite ways to help the shelter. The shelter is consistently full these days and fostering a dog can save two dogs lives. As MOAS has all kinds of dogs, it is easy to find a dog that will fit into your home and lifestyle.
In the past few months, we have fostered lots of dogs. We currently have a foster dog, Penny, that went through heartworm treatment and is ready for a home. Penny is a 2 year old Husky mix that is beautiful, smart and very sweet. We have a Lab/Pit mix and a Lab/Husky mix currently as well. Penny, Cannello and Canella’s picture, and bios can be seen on our website.
Recently, we have had a string of hound dogs as fosters. Cream was a 12-year-old Beagle mix that was the perfect dog. Betty was an older Beagle that had horrible skin issues and didn’t trust people. It was a joy to watch her blossom in our care! Meadow was a Tree Walker hound; Addie was another hound dog that was surrendered because she kept escaping to be with people. We had two Dachshund mixes that were adopted quickly. We have had big dogs as well, Amos the Great Pyrenees and Gus the Catahoula. Each dog has its own story. It is wonderful to see each dog get comfortable and thrive.
It is always a bit sad to see them leave, as we miss them, but we are always very happy the dog is getting the loving home that they deserve.
Spring is on the way. Daffodils and dog tooth lilies coming up.
Hug your cat and walk your dog!
Kathryn Miller is the membership coordinator for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
