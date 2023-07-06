The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lexington Road, Carlton, around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, to a possible argument followed by a shot fired.
It was determined the incident occurred on South Railroad Avenue when two men became involved in an argument in the driveway of a residence. One of the men stated that he felt threatened by the other man, so he pulled out his .22 caliber pistol and fired a round into the ground to scare the other man. The man stated the second bullet became jammed, and in the process of clearing the weapon, a second round fired into the ground. He said he never pointed the firearm in the direction of anyone on the scene.
The second man had reportedly left and was believed to be walking in the area of Watson Mill State Park but was not located. There were no signs of foul play observed at the scene.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A woman on William Wilson Road, Danielsville, reported that her boyfriend went through her car and possibly pulled a lot of items and left them on the ground around the vehicle.
•A man on Linda Street, Colbert, reported that his wife sent him security footage of their residence that showed two young men on their property, and one was inside their truck looking through it and the other was checking the door handles on the other vehicles on the property.
•Simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA0 and aggravated assault was reported during a domestic dispute at a home on Stone Stewart Road, Danielsville. The complainant stated that his grandson and the grandson’s girlfriend started fighting. It was reported that the girlfriend hurt him and drove and knocked a gate down.
•A woman on Brownwood Drive, Hull, reported the parent of a juvenile child she had custody of drove by her residence and yelled “Hey” to the child playing in the front yard and there is a no-contact court order that stated the parent can have no direct or indirect contact with the juvenile.
•A woman on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, reported that her landlord entered her residence without permission while she was in the bath.
•Theft of lost or mislaid property was reported on Berkley Road, Carlton.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Hwy. 98 East, Comer, where possible vandalism had occurred.
•Simple battery was reported on Moons Grove Church Road, Danielsville, where a dispute between a male and female was reported
•A woman on Buddy Moore Road, Hull, reported that her neighbor’s dog killed her cat.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Cody Fowler Road, Commerce, where a possible burglary in progress was reported. The complainants, friends of the homeowner, reported that an unknown car was at the home and no one should be there.
•Theft by taking was reported at a home on Hannah Heights Trail, Hull, where a man reported that his nephew who had been living with him had left a note saying that he left and had taken items belonging to the complainant from inside a gun safe at the home.
•Theft by taking was reported at a Commerce Street, Commerce, home where the complainant reported that after a man hired to remodel his bathroom had left, he noticed his cell phone and $74 in cash were missing.
•A man on Fleeman Brown Road, Hull, reported criminal trespass at his residence where taillights on his trailer had been damaged.
•A domestic dispute was reported at a home on Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•A man was found unresponsive, not breathing and cold to the touch at a home on Farm Road, Colbert. The man’s daughter-in-law and grandson were on the scene and advised the man had numerous medical issues.
•Theft by taking was reported at a Sanders Road, Hull, residence, where a man reported four phones he ordered had been shipped to this residence where he used to live. He stated when he went to pick the phones up the new resident advised she had not seen his package or taken his phones.
•A registered sex offender reported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, for his annual registration.
•A man was found unresponsive at a home on Transco Road, Danielsville.
