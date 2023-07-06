The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lexington Road, Carlton, around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, to a possible argument followed by a shot fired.

It was determined the incident occurred on South Railroad Avenue when two men became involved in an argument in the driveway of a residence. One of the men stated that he felt threatened by the other man, so he pulled out his .22 caliber pistol and fired a round into the ground to scare the other man. The man stated the second bullet became jammed, and in the process of clearing the weapon, a second round fired into the ground. He said he never pointed the firearm in the direction of anyone on the scene.

