A few weeks ago I watched as a 90 year-old woman slowly made her way just a few feet from the first handicap parking spot to the front door of the Ila City Hall. Just as a couple of newly finished voters exited the building, the woman leaned over on her cane and muttered, “I can’t do this.”
She turned around to shuffle back to her car, but those voters stopped her. They held her arms and encouraged her to turn back to the door. We saw their efforts and encouraged her too. Then we asked if she wanted us to bring her a chair.
After a little chuckle, she accepted our offer, plopping down in a rolling chair. We pushed her to the check-in table, the touchscreen to vote, the scanner to cast her ballot, and then back to the door again when she’d finished.
We were tired, but a 90 year-old woman, who claimed that this election day was going to be her last, had voted.
About a year ago, I started helping at the polls. I think I’ve only helped a total of four days. Each time I’ve been motivated by the people I see come in to vote.
That morning a mom with two preschoolers hopped in with one in her arms and another basically dragging on her leg. They crowded into the booth, and I heard the mom reprimand the oldest (more than once), “No, don’t touch that…no not there,” all while shifting the toddler in her arms to wrangle her in a position that would allow the mom to vote. When they reached the scanner to cast her vote, she still lifted her son so that he could see the number change on the display. All three proudly accepted a sticker.
Later in the afternoon, a couple pushed in a stroller. The baby was quiet, but when I peeked in, I saw the tiniest 14 week old sleeping. Her dad was a first-time Georgia voter. He didn’t know where to check-in, how to use the touchscreen, or even put his ballot in the scanner. The stroller didn’t fit between the booths and he finished well after his partner. But he cast his first Georgia vote.
The MVP of the day was a young woman who had recently moved to Toccoa. When she arrived at what she thought was her new polling place, the workers there told her that her move was so recent that she needed to vote at her old polling precinct. So she jumped in her car and drove from Toccoa to Ila to vote.
These examples are just the stories of one voting day. No set of circumstances or outside forces kept them away from the polls in November. They figured it out. Voting was important to them, and they found a way to get it done.
There’s that saying, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
That’s the one I’m reminded of when I hear voting is too difficult. It’s too complicated. Or even worse, one person’s vote doesn’t matter.
What inspires me is people who have every excuse not to vote, yet still do it. I don’t know why other people vote, but I do know if I value the right I’m going to find the will to make a way to get it done. No excuses.
Alison Smith is a regular contributor to The Madison County Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.