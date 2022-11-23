A few weeks ago I watched as a 90 year-old woman slowly made her way just a few feet from the first handicap parking spot to the front door of the Ila City Hall. Just as a couple of newly finished voters exited the building, the woman leaned over on her cane and muttered, “I can’t do this.”

She turned around to shuffle back to her car, but those voters stopped her. They held her arms and encouraged her to turn back to the door. We saw their efforts and encouraged her too. Then we asked if she wanted us to bring her a chair.

