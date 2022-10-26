I write words. I think words. I read lots of words. I’m not so great at speaking words. But my family has essentially banned Scrabble from our house because I usually, almost always if I’m honest, win in games of words.
I pay attention to the words people use, which is the main reason I’m not great at speaking those words. I can always revise and say it better, using better words. Verbal use of words doesn’t allow me that privilege.
This past week I had reason to ponder the word “entitled.” It’s not a new word or even one with revised meaning, like “tolerance,” “freedom” or “equality.” In fact, most of the time I don’t even consider it too controversial. But I saw someone use the word this week and I couldn’t stop considering it.
“I’m entitled to better.”
“I’m entitled to my own opinion.”
I don’t know who said or wrote these quotes, but I hear them all the time.
Don’t they imply a value judgment?
Your needs are more important than someone else's. My opinion is more important than someone else’s. It’s especially self-centered.
Just as self-centered is the laziness of entitlement. Wanting or taking something not earned is just plain slothful. Let’s don’t even go down that road of what is deserving.
Instead, focus on what an entitlement mentality does to others. It takes something from one person and gives it to another just by implication. I’ve thought of many examples of this principle. In the interest of not offending too many people, I’ll give a personal one.
We spent more than a decade at the recreation department with our kids and even more afterwards in high school and college sports. One year, one of our son’s coaches believed that all players on the team were entitled to a recognition. On the surface, it was cute. He named each player with awards like, “Best Socks” or “Most Likely to Show Up Early to Practice.” At the conclusion, our son basically called the awards worthless.
Even at a young age, he understood. A spirit of entitlement makes no one’s accomplishments important because the ones who haven’t earned recognition, honor, or praise receive it at the expense of others who have truly excelled or given the most effort.
Now, I’m not saying that the same son didn’t appreciate the award, but I can say that the certificate probably met the trashcan years ago. On the other hand, he stores a number of his college sports awards and recognitions at our house for safekeeping until the day he has his own.
They are important because he earned them himself. He might even admit to a few teammates or opponents who were more deserving of them. In fact, those hard-won accolades may have encouraged him to work harder. Even so, each one he received with gratitude and grace.
As I considered this word, “entitled,” this week, I challenged myself to think differently about it.
“I am entitled to nothing.”
“Entitlement is the opposite of gratitude.”
“If you haven’t sweated or struggled, you’re not entitled.”
These quotes, I don’t hear as much, yet they encourage me to use the word less.
Alison Smith is a regular contributor to The Madison County Journal.
(0) comments
